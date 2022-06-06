Endoscopes Market To Offer Increased Growth Prospects For Manufacturers : Fact.MR

Fact.MR states the global sales of endoscopes is expected to surpass US$ 34 Bn by registering a staggering double digit CAGR of 10% in the forecast period 2022-2032. Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders along with awareness of benefits of early diagnosis is increasing the demand for endoscopes.

Historically, from 2015 to 2021, the global sales of endoscopes flourished at a CAGR of 9%. The onset of COVID-19 pandemic affected the demand for endoscopes due to the fear of transmission of virus. As most diagnosis take place at the hospitals, patients did not prefer to get diagnosed. With the world getting back to normalcy, the demand for endoscopes is expected to escalate.

Furthermore, obesity is a key driving factor for the rising demand for endoscopes. As the obesity rate is increasing rapidly, people suffering from obesity are giving preference to gastroplasty procedures. Moreover, cost effectiveness and safety are driving the demand for endoscopes.

Key Segments Covered in the Endoscopes Market Report

By Product Rigid Endoscopes Laparoscopes Arthroscopes Other Rigid Endoscopes Urology Endoscopes Cystoscopes Gynaecology Endoscopes Neuroendoscopes Flexible Endoscopes Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Rhinoscope Bronchoscopes Duodenoscopes Nasopharyngoscopes Colonoscopes Sigmoidoscopes Laryngoscopes Pharyngoscopes Other Flexible Endoscopes Capsule Endoscopes Disposable Endoscopes Robot Assisted Endoscopes

By Application Laparoscopy Otoscopy Laryngoscopy Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy) Bronchoscopy Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy Obstetrics/Gynecology Endoscopy Arthroscopy Mediastinoscopy Other Applications

By End Use Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics Hospitals Other End Uses



Competitive Landscape

In January 2021, Olympus Corp completed the acquisition of Quest Photonic devices. The company is focusing on offering and inventing endoscopes to provide better treatments to patients.

Surgeries Augmenting Demand for Endoscopes?

A large number of surgeries are performed in hospitals. Thus, they are considered the primary health care system in majority of the countries. In addition, increasing product preference among patients for chronic diseases treatment is derived from hospitals. Moreover, reimbursement policies and favourable infrastructure is propelling the growth of hospitals.

Furthermore, as compared to other healthcare systems, the maximum number of surgeries are performed in the hospitals. Thus, hospitals are expected to possess more than 50% market share for endoscopes.

Demand Analysis of Endoscopes from 2015 to 2021 Vs Market Projections for 2022 to 2032

According to Fact.MR- market research and competitive intelligence provider- demand for endoscopes surged at a CAGR of 9% from 2015 to 2021. Rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures to reduce patient trauma has proven to be a significant growth accelerator throughout the historical period.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, endoscope market demand underwent multiple fluctuations. At the onset of the disease, there was a significant shortage, attributed to the imposition of stringent lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. Production shortfalls amid factory shutdowns led to a demand supply disequilibrium. Eventually, however, prospects appeared optimistic, given the rising need to scan infected patients and suggest appropriate treatment.

In the future, favourable reimbursement policies provided by healthcare sectors along with increasing FDA approvals for endoscopic devices are expected to escalate the demand for endoscopes. Thus, the sales of endoscopes are expected to exceed US$ 34 Bn by registering a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

