Companies In Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Resorting To Product Innovation To Stay Ahead In Game : Fact.MR

In 2021, the global Huntington’s disease treatment market was pegged at US$ 360 Mn and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2022-2032. According to a recently published Fact.MR report, it is estimated that the market will reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the market’s growth rate slowed to 7% from 2019 until mid-2020. Online pharmacies were selling off-label drugs to manage symptoms of HD during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as antipsychotics, antidepressants, and anticonvulsants. As a result of the government-imposed blackout, clinical trials were delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market is predicted to grow at a y-o-y rate of 6.5% between 2022 and 2023. As of the second quarter of 2021, most hospitals and clinics worldwide reported an increase in the frequency of clinical visits for HD diagnosis and treatment. Ingrezza’s expected expansion of its label to include chorea associated with Huntington’s disease. This is due to the high incidence of Huntington’s disease in western countries. These are anticipated to be major market drivers.

Key Segments Covered in the Huntington’s disease Treatment Industry Survey

By Treatment Symptomatic Treatment of Huntington’s disease Disease-Modifying Therapies for Huntington’s disease



Report Scope

Attributes Details Forecast period 2022-2032 Historical data available for 2015-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value

‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

BENELUX

Nordics

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC

South Africa

Turkey Key Segments Covered Treatment

Regio

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Huntington’s disease treatment market is expected to reach US$ 432 Mn by 2022

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth for Huntington’s disease treatment, with 45% of revenue share

Symptomatic Huntington’s disease treatment will be the most sought after accounting for 98% revenue

North America to account for 77% of the global market for the treatment of Huntington’s disease

Disease modifying therapies accumulated US$ 4.2 Bn by 2021, expected to flourish at a 9.1% CAGR until 2032

Rising prevalence of rare genetic disorders amongst the urban population has increased the incidence of Huntington’s disease, with key healthcare stakeholders attempting to discover novel therapeutic approaches, providing a platform for manufacturers to expand their influence in the global market, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

In order to gain a significant share of the market, key players are focusing on new product development and partnerships.

In September 2021, Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (a subsidiary of F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd) will form a partnership with NeuExcell Therapeutics Inc to develop gene therapy for treating HD patients. As part of the deal, NeuExcell Therapeutics will receive upfront license fees, R&D milestone payments, and product royalties of up to approximately USD 190 Mn.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s Austedo, a drug intended to treat chorea associated with HD, has received approval from the National Medical Products Association (NMPA) in China in May 2020. With AUSTEDO’s approval in China, the company expects to expand its patient base and revenue.

To present phase 3 results for candidate pridopidine at the HC Walkewright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, and the European Huntington Disease Network, Prilenia Therapeutics BV announced its participation in September 2021. A healthcare conference is a worthwhile opportunity to expand your customer base.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Huntington’s disease treatment market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of treatment (symptomatic treatment and disease modifying therapies) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle Eats & Africa).

