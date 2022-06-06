Functional Brain Imaging Systems Market to close to US$ 7.7 Bn with CAGR of 6.3% by the end of 2031

New York, US, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Functional Brain Imaging Systems Market 2022

The Functional Brain Imaging Systems Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

The global functional brain imaging systems market is worth US$ 3.9 Bn at present, and is set to expand 1.8X over the next ten years. The global market is expected to reach US$ 7.7 Bn by the end of 2031, with sales revenue expected to register 6.3% CAGR.

The healthcare vertical is expected to accelerate based on IoT (Internet of Medical Technology). The key players in some help in designing and tuning to sophisticated custom software. Also, iTunes or Google Play catalogs have encompassed healthcare and wellness mobile apps. With synchronization with wearables like fitness trackers or pulsometers for using data collected via sensors placed on the body for reporting/analyzing health conditions, the Functional Brain Imaging Systems Market is there to take the healthcare vertical by storm in the next 10 years.