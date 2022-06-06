The Financial Claims Management Market Is Poised To Register A CAGR Of 9.3% To Be Valued At US$ 25.1 Billion

250 Pages Financial Claims Management Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 9.3 Billion Projected Market Value (2022) US$ 10.3 Billion Expected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 25.1 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9.3% CAGR Market Size of the U.S (2032) US$ 8 Billion Growth Rate of China (2022-2032) 9% CAGR Expected Market Share of U.K (2032) 4.4% Key Customer Financial Management Providers Oracle CorporationIBM CorporationSAP SETeradata CorporationTIBCO SoftwareSAS InstituteAlteryxQlikFICOInfor BirstGoogle LLCInformation BuildersZoho CorporationDomo Inc.

Significant growth prospects are visible for the financial analytics industry, especially concerning wealth management. From 2015 to 2021, the wealth management segment flourished at a 10.1% value CAGR, while demand for financial analytics solutions grew at a CAGR of 10% during the same time period. Geographically, the U.S is poised to represent a dollar opportunity worth US$ 4.6 Billion until 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Customer Financial Management Industry Survey

Customer Financial Management by Component : Customer Financial Management Solutions Financial Function Analytics Financial Market Analytics Customer Financial Management Services Managed Financial Services Professional Financial Services

Customer Financial Management by Applications : Financial Wealth Management Financial Governance, Risk & Compliance Management Financial Forecasting & Budgeting Customer Financial Management Financial Transaction Monitoring Financial Claims Management Financial Fraud Detection & Prevention Financial Stock Management

Customer Financial Management by Deployment : On-Premises Customer Financial Management Deployment Cloud-based Customer Financial Management Deployment

Customer Financial Management by Organization Size : Customer Financial Management for SMEs Customer Financial Management for Large Enterprises

Customer Financial Management by Vertical : Customer Financial Management for BFSI Customer Financial Management for IT & Telecom Customer Financial Management for Government Customer Financial Management for Energy & Utilities Customer Financial Management for Manufacturing & Automotive Customer Financial Management for Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Customer Financial Management for Retail & e-Commerce Customer Financial Management for Media & Entertainment Customer Financial Management for Transportation & Logistics Customer Financial Management for Other Verticals (Real Estate and Education)

Customer Financial Management by Region : North America Customer Financial Management Market Europe Customer Financial Management Market Asia Pacific Customer Financial Management Market Latin America Customer Financial Management Market Middle East & Africa Customer Financial Management Market



