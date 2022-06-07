200 Free Miles on Online Booking is an LA Exotic Rentals Gift for Anyone Planning a Getaway

Los Angeles, CA, USA, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Premium car rental services are becoming increasingly popular as the demand for luxury and exotic cars go hand-in-hand with the steady increase in wealth. Luxury car rental services offer the public a chance to experience the adrenaline rush that comes with steering the exotic car around bends in the roads and charging up steep hills.

LA Exotic Rentals, located at the Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, brings to its customers that, and more. Their beautifully curated fleet of cars includes modern speedsters like the Chevrolet Corvette C8 and the Ferrari 488 Spider Convertible; European classics such as the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster and Huracan Evo Coupe, and an elegant selection of the Rolls Royce range including the Dawn Convertible, and Wraith.

The company also houses a selection of sophisticated SUVs for their clients who are interested in sporting excursions. They’re one of the best luxury car rental services in LA, a trusted name for impeccable customer service and a variety of discounts and deals.

One unique feature that they offer is the free 200 miles the customers receive when they book a rental car online. Speaking to the media, the company representative for LA Exotic Rentals said, “We understand that people want to have a special with these beautiful cars. This is why we offer customers 200 free miles when they book a rental car with us online. After that, it’s up to them what they want to do with it. They can drive to a beach resort for spring break or head into the forest trails for a camping trip. It’s our responsibility to provide our customers with the best experience of their lives!”

Although luxury car rental services are notorious for their stringent rules and requirements, LA Exotic Rentals comes with a much-needed break. They also offer to hire a private professional driver, delivery services to the client’s location, and a 24-hour car rental service.

The contact information of the company is provided below for further queries or information.

About the Company

Contact Info:

Email: info@laexoticrentals.com

Phone: 310 295 1137

Location: 10527 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025