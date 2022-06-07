UAE Unemployment Insurance Changes To Benefit Job Seekers & HR Consultancy Firms

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Recently on 12th May 2022, Abdulrahman Al Awar, the Minister for Human Resources and Emiratisation, announced the new changes in the Unemployment insurance scheme to ensure income support for the unemployed individuals for a short period of time until they get a suitable job in the Emirates. It will be applicable from 2023 and the individuals from both the private and public sectors will get ample benefits from it.

There will be specific eligibility criteria to make the best use of this unemployment insurance in the UAE. Individuals from all nationalities will be eligible to apply for this unemployment insurance. However, there will be certain individuals who might not get benefits from this policy. These individuals will include temporary contractors, domestic workers and retirees who are currently getting a pension. Besides that, the individuals who are under eighteen years of age or the investors currently residing in the country will also not be able to take part in it.

As per the statements by Al Alwar, this unemployment insurance will bring stability to the system while attracting talented working professionals to the Emirates. According to the scheme, the current employees will have to contribute a small part of their pay to the unemployment insurance through a professional insurance provider. These payments will be done annually depending upon the suitable plan decided between the worker and the insurance provider.

