One of Calgary’s Top Attraction now on Driftscape App – A Feature by Avenue Calgary

Calgary, Canada, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Avenue Calgary features the launch of Heritage Park Historical Village and Driftscape’s latest partnership in their recent article “What’s New at 6 Calgary Attractions This Summer”.

The feature discusses how visitors of the park, a Calgary top attraction site, can now download the Driftscape app to find the best places to eat, shop, play and explore within the park, in advance or on the go – from the convenience of their fingertips!

Click here to read more by Avenue Calgary.

If you’re visiting Heritage Park this summer, download the Driftscape App – Available on iOS and Android!

About Driftscape

Driftscape is a Canada based travel tech company whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users. More than 50 organizations use the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

The app is a personal guide that helps users explore their surroundings from the point of view of local experts. The app helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners using interactive features like self-guided tours, augmented reality, quests, and more.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover.

For more information contact pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp