Entrepreneurs And Investors Have Revolutionized The Furniture On Rent Business, Which Has Secured More Than Us$ 100 Mn | Fact.Mr Study

Furniture on Rent Market By Rental Model (Individual Furniture, Furniture Subscription), By Rental Cycle (Short Cycle Furniture on Rent, Long Cycle Furniture on Rent, Custom Cycle Furniture on Rent), By User Type (Furniture on Rent for Residential Users, Furniture on Rent for Commercial Users)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Entrepreneurs and investors have revolutionized the furniture on rent business, which has secured more than US$ 100 Mn in investments from different investor archetypes in 2021. As living areas and bedrooms turned into office spaces, and millennial consumers ‘sit and shop’ around the globe – the rental furniture industry came to the fore.

Prominent Key players of the Furniture on rent market survey report:

CORT

JMT International

Aaron’s, LLC

Rent-A-Center

Thomas Rentals

Feather

Brook Furniture Rental, Inc.

IKEA

Fernish

Lyght Living furniture leasing GmbH & Co. KG

American Furniture Rental

Fashion Furniture Rental

Charter Furniture Rental

Furniture Rentals

Market Segments Covered in Furniture on Rent Industry Research

By Rental Model Individual Furniture Living Room Furniture Bedroom Furniture Dining Room Furniture Other Furniture Categories Furniture Subscription

By Rental Cycle Short Cycle Furniture on Rent Day-basedFurniture on Rent Monthly Furniture on Rent Quarterly Furniture on Rent Bi-Annually Furniture on Rent Annually Furniture on Rent Long Cycle Furniture on Rent 18 Months Furniture on Rent 2 Years Furniture on Rent 2.5 Year Furniture on Rent 3 Years Furniture on Rent More than 3 Years Furniture on Rent Custom Cycle Furniture on Rent

By User Type Furniture on Rent for Residential Users Furniture on Rent for Commercial Users Corporate Users Hotels and Restaurants Educational Institutions Other Commercial Users Furniture on Rent for Occasion-based Users

By Business Model Buy and Rent Rental Intermediates Manufacture and Rent



Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6820

