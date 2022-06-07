Future Electronics Offers Comprehensive EV Charging Safety Guide by Panasonic

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is offering a newly-produced EV Charging guide by Panasonic.

As technology and excitement surrounding electric vehicle charging is increasing, OEMs are also looking to safety. The full article is targeted at achieving EV charging safety without compromising efficiency and reliability of designs.

The guide explores solutions such as protecting locking mechanisms, safe and reliable relays, efficient capacitors designed for safety, and more.

To secure your copy, sign up to download it by clicking here.

https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/panasonic-ev-charging-solutions

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###