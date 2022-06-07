Global Demand Dermatological Products Growing At A CAGR Of 5.4% During 2022-2032| Fact.MR Study

Dermatological Products Market Analysis by Product Type (Cleansers, Acne Treatment Products, Skin Moisturizer, Sunscreen Products, Scar & Stretch Mark Products), by Form (Ointment, Stick, Wipes, Oil, Powder), by Consumer Orientation, by Sales Channel & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global dermatological products market is estimated at USD 15,500 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 26,400 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key players of the Dermatological Products market survey report:

  • Johnson & Johnson Consumer Ltd.
  • Taisho Pharmaceutical
  • Bayer AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • Perrigo Company Plc
  • Emami Ltd.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
  • Pierre Fabre SA

Global Dermatological Products Market by Category

  • By Product Type :
    • Cleansers
    • Acne Treatment Products
    • Skin Moisturizer
    • Sunscreen Products
    • Scar & Stretch Mark Products
  • By Form :
    • Ointment/Cream/Gel
    • Stick
    • Wipes
    • Oil
    • Powder
  • By Consumer Orientation :
    • Female Dermatological Products
    • Male Dermatological Products
    • Kids Dermatological Products
  • By Sales Channel :
    • Online Sales
    • Offline Sales
      • Modern Trade
      • Specialty Stores
      • Mono-Brand Stores/Independent/Franchised Stores
      • Drug Stores
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

