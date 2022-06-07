Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Marke Is Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 13.5% Between 2022 And 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Wide range and high prevalence of skin ailments, including psoriasis, eczema, and skin cancer, among others, is expected to drive the growth of the dermatology diagnostic devices market, says Fact.MR in a recent study. Concerns over environmental pollution in urban centers and a vast base of baby boomer patients will support long-term growth. Increasing interest in the healthcare sector towards non-invasive dermatological screening technologies is creating a number of opportunities for manufacturers within the sector. Growing number of specialty dermatology clinic facilities run by private entities, and incorporation of AI and imaging technologies in new product offerings, allow for improved accuracy in diagnostic procedures.

The report can prove to be very relevant for key stakeholders in the dermatology diagnostic devices industry, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, aiding them in the development of informed strategies to take advantage of the trends in the market space. Stakeholders in the dermatology diagnostic devices market – investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, can make use of the data presented in the Fact.MR study.

The study also covers key statistics on the economic factors that shape the development of the dermatology diagnostic devices market. It also gives actionable data on the potential of future trends in the dermatology diagnostic devices market. Also, small-scale players and new entrants in the dermatology diagnostic devices industry can leverage the information given in the report, to support informed business decisions to gain traction in the dermatology diagnostic devices market.

Key Takeaways from Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Study

North America is expected to remain as the leading regional market, owing to high prevalence of skin cancer and cosmetic dermatology procedures.

East Asia is likely to register above-average growth over the forecast period, supported by contributions from medical tourism.

Dermatoscopes are anticipated to a lucrative product segment over the forecast period

Specialty dermatology clinic applications will reflect strong growth in the coming decade, owing to higher sensitivity and accuracy in results.

Rising government expenditure towards healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will positively influence market developments.

Will less priority being given to non-essential medical procedures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, growth of the dermatology diagnostic devices market will be adversely affected in the short term.

Segments of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market

Fact.MR’s report on the dermatology diagnostic devices market offers data classified into three key segments— product end user, and region. This report offers essential data about the major market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Imaging Techniques

Dermatoscope

Microscopes

Others End User Hospitals

Specialty Dermatology Clinics

Private Clinics Region North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in Fact.MR’s Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Report

Which regions will remain the more profitable regional markets for dermatology diagnostic devices market players? Which factors will induce a change in the demand for dermatology diagnostic devices during the assessment period?



How will changing trends impact the dermatology diagnostic devices market landscape?



How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the dermatology diagnostic devices market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the dermatology diagnostic devices market space?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the dermatology diagnostic devices market to upscale their position in this landscape?

Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market: Research Methodology

In Fact.MR’s study, a unique methodology for research has been implemented to conduct detailed research on the developments in the dermatology diagnostic devices market, and reach conclusions on the basic growth parameters of the market for the future. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts maintain the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions drawn.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the preparation of the dermatology diagnostic devices market study include statistics from government organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have interviewed product portfolio managers, senior managers, CEOs, VPs, market intelligence managers, and marketing/product managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of the study on the dermatology diagnostic devices market as a primary resource.

