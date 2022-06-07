Paper Diagnostics Witness High Demand Over The Forecast Period Between 2022 And 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global paper diagnostics market is expanding fast, as demand for rapid testing and accurate diagnosis continues to rise in response to increase in cases of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory diseases, worldwide, finds Fact.MR, in a new study. Due to their benefits such as ease of fabrication, affordability, sensitivity, reproducibility, and low limits of detection, paper diagnostics are highly sought-after in the healthcare and diagnostics segment.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 18.1 million new cancer cases and 9.6 million deaths in 2018, globally. This has resulted in a surge in demand for paper diagnostics for early detection of cancer over the past decade.

Key Points Covered in Paper Diagnostics Industry Survey Market Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints shaping market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Paper Diagnostics Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation and Key Winning Strategy

Key Takeaways from Paper Diagnostics Market Report

Lateral flow assays are expected to witness the considerably high demand over the forecast period between 2020 and 2030

Hospitals & clinics segment is expected to remain the primary end user of paper diagnostics through the forecast period

North America will lead the global paper diagnostics market with its epicenter in the U.S.

East Asia will emerge as another lucrative region exhibiting impressive growth throughout the forecast period

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to moderately impact the growth of the paper diagnostics market till the end of the next year

“According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), autoimmune diseases are among the leading causes of death among young and middle-aged woman in the United States, and the prevalence rate ranges from less than 5 per 100,000 (e.g. chronic active hepatitis, uveitis) to more than 500 per 100,000 (grave disease, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroiditis). Against this backdrop, demand will continue rising steadily as focus remains on prompt diagnosis of autoimmune diseases,”said a Fact.MR analyst.

Paper Diagnostics Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global paper diagnostics market in terms of product type, end user, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market, and their influence on the growth prospects of the global paper diagnostics market.

Product Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Paper-based Micro Fluidics End User Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Answered in Fact.MR’s Paper Diagnostics Market Report

Which are the most lucrative markets for paper diagnostics? Which factors will impact paper diagnostics market growth?



How will changing trends impact the strategy of market players?



How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities?

Which companies are leading the paper diagnostics market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the paper diagnostics market?

Paper Diagnostics Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the paper diagnostics market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the paper diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for paper diagnostics has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

Paper Diagnostics Market: Research Methodology

In Fact.MR’s study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the paper diagnostics market, and reach conclusions on the future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.

Secondary resources referred to by analysts during the preparation of the paper diagnostics market study include statistics from governmental organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, all of whom have contributed to the development of the paper diagnostics market report as a primary resource.

