Worldwide Demand For High Purity Oxygen Is Expect To Foray Ahead On A Positive Growth Trajectory, At A CAGR Of 6% During (2020-2030)| Fact.MR Forecasts

High Purity Oxygen Market By Grade (Industrial, Medical & Electronic Grade), By Supply (Onsite & Pipeline, Merchant & Bulk, Packaged), By End Use, By Region – Global Market Insights 2020-2030

The global high purity oxygen market is expected to foray ahead on a positive growth trajectory, at a CAGR of 6% across the forecast period (2020-2030). Growth is attributed to increasing demand for high purity oxygen for a range of end uses, including, but not limited to, the steel industry, metal fabrication, welding, healthcare, chemicals, and paper.

Prominent Key players of the High Purity Oxygen market survey report:

  • Air Liquide
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
  • Air Water Inc.
  • Iwatani Corporation
  • Linde PLC
  • MESA Specialty Gases & Equipment
  • Messer Group GmbH

High Purity Oxygen Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the high purity oxygen market on the basis of grade, supply, end use, and region.

Grade

  • Industrial Grade
  • Medical Grade
  • Electronic Grade
  • Others

Supply

  • Onsite & Pipeline
  • Merchant & Bulk
  • Packaged

End Use

  • Metal Production & Fabrication
  • Chemicals & Refinery
  • Medical & Healthcare
  • Electronics
  • Glass & Ceramics
  • Pulp & Paper
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

