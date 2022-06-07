What is the structure of the global Hereditary Testing market and who are the key players?

San Francisco, California , USA, June 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hereditary Testing Industry Overview

The global hereditary testing market size was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The expanding reproductive genetic health space is one of the key market drivers. Key players such as Natera have reported a continuous increase in test volumes in women’s health genetic testing for inherited conditions. This reflects the growing acceptance of hereditary tests among the population, thereby accelerating revenue growth. COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the market. For example, after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, governments all around the world used lockdowns to compel social separation as a prophylactic measure. In every industry, this resulted in upheaval, constraints, challenges, and adjustments.

Similarly, the outbreak negatively impacted the inherited genetic analysis sector. This is due to the incapacity of genetic counselors to see clients in person, the failure of doctors to provide guidance, and the laboratory’s inability to do the tests. Furthermore, because regulatory bodies such as the Centers for Medicaid Services (CMS) did not recognize genetic counselors as healthcare practitioners, they were prohibited from working during government shutdowns. Clinics also limited face-to-face diagnostic tests to help prevent the disease from spreading. Nonetheless, genetic testing behemoths such as GeneDx provided clinician-ordered genetic screening as a service. Clinics and healthcare practitioners as well as people used telemedicine to provide genetic counseling.

Furthermore, a consistent rise in demand for newborn screening has led to an increase in sales of DNA testing kits. Increasing penetration of newborn screening across the globe is further aiding in revenue growth. Reforms in genetic testing guidelines have led to the inclusion of multigene panel testing for hereditary cancer into clinical practice. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) for breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancers offer information on some of the cancer risk factors and management.

The need for genetic testing has increased, resulting in an increase in DNA screening kit purchases. The Virginia Department of General Services Division of Integrated Laboratory Facilities, for example, screened 7,867 newborns for over 31 genetic and metabolic illnesses in November 2019. Increased adoption of newborn screening throughout the world is also contributing to market expansion. The application of multigene panel screening in clinics for hereditary disorders has increased, which is due to the changes in the genetic testing procedures.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network offers information on numerous cancer risk factors as well as treatment guidelines for single and multiple genetic panels. Gradual improvements in distribution strategy are expected to benefit the inherited genetic testing business. By improving distribution services and expanding technical efficiency, technological providers are helping to expand the market. To make bioinformatics technologies available to other universities, companies are using a cloud-based distribution model. Around 14 licensees began actively marketing Non-invasive Prenatal Testing devices utilizing constellation software.

Although these hereditary tests have significant advantages over conventional tests, several industry experts cited the cost and security concerns faced by consumers pertaining to the test. Moreover, the lack of effective regulation of the tests is another key area that demands focused efforts. Despite these challenges, the genetic testing market is constantly expanding owing to the advantages of these innovative tests along with improved healthcare outcomes.

Hereditary Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hereditary testing market based on disease type, and region:

Hereditary Testing Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Hereditary Cancer Testing Lung Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Cervical Cancer Ovarian Cancer Prostate Cancer Stomach/Gastric Cancer Melanoma Sarcoma Uterine Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Others Hereditary Non-cancer Testing Genetic Tests Cardiac Diseases Rare Diseases Other Diseases Newborn Genetic Screening Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis & Screening Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) & Carrier Screening Tests Hereditary Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

September 2021: MedGenome Labs launched its direct-to-consumer category under the brand name Genessense which will offer specialized, evidence-based genetic screening tests that can be ordered online through the Genessense website or via e-commerce platforms in the future.

April 2019: Ambry Genetics and Intalere Teams partnered. As a result of this partnership, the firm was able to have greater access to healthcare facilities with genetic research in order to better treat patients with elevated cancer risks

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global hereditary testing market include

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Sophia Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

MedGenome

CENTOGENE N.V.

