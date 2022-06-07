US Safe Rooms Now Offers Wheelchair Accessible Safe Rooms for EF5 Tornadoes in Texas

Dallas, TX, USA, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Tornadoes are a destructive force in the United States. Every year, approximately 1,200 tornadoes hit the US. Texas is the most susceptible to tornadoes. An estimated 103 tornadoes hit the Texas soil every year, causing billions of worth of damage. The best way to protect oneself against such deadly disasters is to seek shelter in safe rooms.

US Safe Rooms is one of the leading safe room builders in the industry offering premium-quality safe rooms that are wheelchair accessible. The company has been operating in the shelter room industry for the last 25 years.

While discussing the quality and durability of the safe rooms, a representative commented, “Our safe rooms have passed the Texas Impact Test and FEMA guidelines. We believe that safe rooms should be accessible to everyone. That’s why we have designed our safe room shelters in a way that it’ll be easier for differently-abled people to access them.”

The company provides a 10-year warranty against any leakage or corrosion, which sets them apart from its competition. US Safe Rooms’ shelters are engineered to endure EF5 tornadoes.

Another one of their qualities is that they offer custom-built safe rooms. They don’t follow the one-size-fits-all approach; instead, they try to customize the size of the safe rooms as per their clients’ needs. Their safe rooms can be installed in any part of the house, including the garage, workshop, and basement. They also provide above-ground storm shelters.

The company’s installation process is easy. It only takes them 7–10 days to build custom safe rooms after signing the contract. Furthermore, there’s no assembly process when they arrive at the house, and the installation only takes about 30–45 minutes.

About the Company

US Safe Rooms Tornado Shelters is one of the leading companies offering storm shelters in Texas. They provide custom-built steel safe rooms, concrete shelters, underground garage shelters, and underground bunkers. The company offers free quote estimates to the residents of Texas and Oklahoma.

