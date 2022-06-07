Hybrid Propellants Market Is Set To Witness A CAGR Over 6% During 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The hybrid propellants are comparatively much safer for the environment than the conventional rocket fuels, due to the presence of chlorine in them. The byproducts released as a result of combustion do not pose minimal threat to the environment. This is one of the major benefits of hybrid propellants compared to liquid and solid propellants. They provide myriad benefits over the solid and liquid propellants altogether.

Key Segments

By Platform Satellites CubeSats Small Satellites Nanosatellites Microsatellites Minisatellites Medium Satellites (500-2,500 KG) Large Satellites (>2,500kg) Capsules/Cargos Crewed Spacecraft or Human Space flight Uncrewed or Unmanned Spacecraft Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes Rovers/Spacecraft Landers Launch Vehicles Small Launch Vehicles (<350,000 Kg) Medium to Heavy Launch Vehicles (>350,000 KG) Reusable Launch Vehicles

By System Component Thrusters Chemical Propulsion Thrusters Cold & Warm Gas Thrusters Monopropellant Thrusters Bipropellant Thrusters Electric Propulsion Thrusters Gridded Ion Engine (GIE) or Ion Thruster Hall Effect Thruster (HET) High-Efficiency Multi-Stage Plasma Thruster (HEMP-T) Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT) Quad Confinement Thruster (QCT) Magneto Plasma Dynamic (MPD) Thruster Others Propellant Feed Systems Propellant Tanks Monopropellant Tanks Bipropellat Tanks Regulators Valves Turbo Pumps Combustion Chambers Rocket Motors Nozzles Propulsion Thermal Control Power Processing Units Others

By Propulsion Type Chemical Propulsion Solid Liquid Hybrid Green Non-chemical Propulsion Electric Propulsion Xenon Argon Krypton Hydrogen Others Solar Propulsion Solar Sail Propulsion Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) Solar Thermal Propulsion Tether Propulsion Nuclear propulsion Laser Propulsion

By Support Service Design, Engineering, & Operation Hot Firing & Environmental Test Execution Fueling & Launch Support

By Orbit Low Earth orbit (LEO) Medium Earth orbit (MEO) Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit

By End User Commercial Satellite Operators/Owners Space Launch Service Providers Government & Defense Defense Sector National Space Agencies Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



