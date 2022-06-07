Hybrid Propellants Market Is Set To Witness A CAGR Over 6% During 2022-2032

The hybrid propellants are comparatively much safer for the environment than the conventional rocket fuels, due to the presence of chlorine in them. The byproducts released as a result of combustion do not pose minimal threat to the environment. This is one of the major benefits of hybrid propellants compared to liquid and solid propellants. They provide myriad benefits over the solid and liquid propellants altogether.

Key Segments

  • By Platform
    • Satellites
      • CubeSats
      • Small Satellites
        • Nanosatellites
        • Microsatellites
        • Minisatellites
      • Medium Satellites (500-2,500 KG)
      • Large Satellites (>2,500kg)
    • Capsules/Cargos
      • Crewed Spacecraft or Human Space flight
      • Uncrewed or Unmanned Spacecraft
    • Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes
    • Rovers/Spacecraft Landers
    • Launch Vehicles
      • Small Launch Vehicles (<350,000 Kg)
      • Medium to Heavy Launch Vehicles (>350,000 KG)
      • Reusable Launch Vehicles
  • By System Component
    • Thrusters
      • Chemical Propulsion Thrusters
        • Cold & Warm Gas Thrusters
        • Monopropellant Thrusters
        • Bipropellant Thrusters
      • Electric Propulsion Thrusters
        • Gridded Ion Engine (GIE) or Ion Thruster
        • Hall Effect Thruster (HET)
        • High-Efficiency Multi-Stage Plasma Thruster (HEMP-T)
        • Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)
        • Quad Confinement Thruster (QCT)
        • Magneto Plasma Dynamic (MPD) Thruster
        • Others
      • Propellant Feed Systems
        • Propellant Tanks
          • Monopropellant Tanks
          • Bipropellat Tanks
        • Regulators
        • Valves
        • Turbo Pumps
        • Combustion Chambers
      • Rocket Motors
      • Nozzles
      • Propulsion Thermal Control
      • Power Processing Units
      • Others
  • By Propulsion Type
    • Chemical Propulsion
      • Solid
      • Liquid
      • Hybrid
      • Green
    • Non-chemical Propulsion
      • Electric Propulsion
        • Xenon
        • Argon
        • Krypton
        • Hydrogen
        • Others
      • Solar Propulsion
        • Solar Sail Propulsion
        • Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP)
        • Solar Thermal Propulsion
      • Tether Propulsion
      • Nuclear propulsion
      • Laser Propulsion
  • By Support Service
    • Design, Engineering, & Operation
    • Hot Firing & Environmental Test Execution
    • Fueling & Launch Support
  • By Orbit
    • Low Earth orbit (LEO)
    • Medium Earth orbit (MEO)
    • Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)
    • Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit
  • By End User
    • Commercial
      • Satellite Operators/Owners
      • Space Launch Service Providers
    • Government & Defense
      • Defense Sector
      • National Space Agencies
      • Others
  • By Region
    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:                                                                                                                

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

