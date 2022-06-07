The next 10 years to see innovative displacement of the Galvanized Iron Pipes Market

Galvanized Iron (GI) Pipes Market: Introduction

Every year, million tonnes of steel is produced, which is vitally used in various applications in various forms. The raw iron is processed to obtain steel with desired properties, suitable for specific applications. The galvanization process involves treatment of iron or steel to form a protective layer of zinc over the surface in order to make it corrosion resistant.

The zinc layer over the steel or iron acts as sacrificial anode, which protects iron from rusting even if it get scratched. The iron or steel pipes are used for delivery of fluids and sometimes bulk solids in various processes. The pipes primarily require good corrosion resistance as they operate under severe conditions and often carry corrosive fluids.

Galvanization is amongst some conventional methods used for corrosion prevention resulting in enhanced life of the pipe. Majority of the manufacturers use hot-dip galvanization method for galvanizing the pipes. This process involves coating iron and steel with a layer of zinc by immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc (around 450 °C). Whereas, the other method, ‘electrogalvanizing’ process is used where very fine layer of zinc is required on the surface.

