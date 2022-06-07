The Desiccants Market to witness rectified growth out of innovation between 2017 – 2025

Desiccants Market: Introduction

The term Desiccants refers to materials or products which are hygroscopic in nature. Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings. By absorbing moisture, they reduce humidity and thus, help prevent goods from getting damaged by moisture. Desiccants work by absorbing moisture and trapping it within surfaces or capillaries without changing the water characteristics – this is called physical absorption.

On the other hand, some desiccants absorb moisture and react with it to form another mixture – this is called chemical absorption. Physical absorption of moisture is reversible, whereas, chemical absorption is irreversible. Generally, silica gel, zeolites and other such types of desiccants work through physical absorption and desiccants such as calcium chloride, magnesium sulphate and others work through chemical absorption.

Desiccants play a vital role in shipping food and pharmaceuticals products by absorbing moisture and maintaining controlled environment to ensure the quality of products throughout the period of transportation. Moreover, desiccants are used in the manufacturing insulated windows, to prevent moisture condensation on the panes.

Desiccants such as zeolites are used as drying components in air conditioning systems to maintain the efficiency of refrigerant. Desiccants are also used in some chemical reactions, such as those where water must be removed from solvents such as in Grignard reaction, where zeolites are used as a drying agents.