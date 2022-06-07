The next 10 years to see fructification of green chemistry in the Nano Calcium Carbonate Market 

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth in the demand for nano calcium carbonate from various end-use applications such as paints, sealant, and adhesives is expected to drive the global nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period. The nano calcium carbonate is used to improve the properties of materials including plastics, adhesives, rubber, and sealants.

The addition of nano calcium carbonate improves the weather resistance, heat resistance, impact resistance, and also the toughness and performance of the material under extreme temperature conditions. The use of nano-calcium carbonate in paints helps to control the rheological and the necessary mechanical properties of the cured material.

The use of nano-calcium carbonate as additives in polymers and adhesives contributes in reducing the volume formulation cost and improving the final product quality, thereby fuelling the growth of global nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period.

In addition to this, the increase in labeling and packaging market, automotive, industrial, glass and ceramics industry is creating a high demand for printing inks. The nano calcium carbonate is used in printing ink to improve its quality. This calcium carbonate treated ink can replace the use of varnishes and oils.

The growth in the demand for solvent ink, offset ink or lithographic ink is expected to drive the nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period. The nano calcium carbonate is used in the inner tube of radial tire and butyl tube to improve the air tightness, stiffness, and reduce the cost of a rubber compound.

The increasing demand for industrial rubber for tire industry as a cheap and efficient substitute of carbon black because of its superior chemical properties is expected to drive the global nano calcium carbonate market over the forecast period.