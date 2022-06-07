The Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Composite Material Market to witness innovation-based fortification between 2017 – 2025

Introduction

Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) commonly known as fiberglass is a synthetic amalgamated material made up of plastic and extremely fine fibers of glass. It is the largest segment in the composite industry. GFRP composite material is a relatively low-cost composite material as compared to carbon and other metal fiber composites.

From last few decade, this synthetic composite material is in demand for its high strength, light weight, corrosion resistance quality. GFRP products are in high demand in the industries such as wind energy, aerospace, and defense, construction, automotive, etc. for its light weight and corrosion resistant property.

Developing countries like China and India are developing their infrastructure; this leads in growth of construction industries which anticipated to drive demand for GFRP composite materials.

Market space of GFRP composite material is very competitive, vendors with better access to technical and financial resources are focusing on developing innovative products to render their competitor products before their launch. Most of the key players in this market space have their inbuilt research and development departments.