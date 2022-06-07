The period between 2017 – 2025 to mark the exponential growth of the Ferric Chloride Market 

Ferric Chloride Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The cost of raw material required to produce ferric chloride for industrial purposes is relatively lower. Due to this, many chlor-alkali producers invest in the production of ferric chloride. With increasing awareness about need for clean drinking water, especially in developing regions, the demand of ferric chloride is expected to increase during the forecast period.

This is expected to further drive the growth of ferric chloride market during the forecast period. Moreover, ferric chloride undergoes rapid hydrolysis when mixed with water. Due to this property, the consumption of ferric chloride is expected to increase in municipal waste water treatment which is further expected to drive the growth of ferric chloride market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, ferric chloride has a relatively higher cost efficiency and better performance characteristics than some of the other water treatment chemicals like polyaluminium chloride, ferrous sulphate and alum. These properties are expected to help drive consumption of ferric chloride market during the forecast period.

Restrains:

Ferric chloride is acidic and corrosive in nature, this tends to limit the use of ferric chloride in certain industrial waste water treatment applications where non corrosive alternatives like alum and ferrous sulphate are used. This is expected to act as an impediment to growth of ferric chloride market during the forecast period. With expected increase in cost of hydrochloric acid, recycling of pickling liquors is expected to increase, this will constrain the use of pickling liquors in production of ferric chloride, thus hampering the expected growth of ferric chloride market.

Trends:

Owing to the implementation of various new amendments regarding safe drinking water act, the utilization of ferric chloride has increased in the municipal potable water treatment over the recent past. Moreover, use of ferric chloride for etching of Printed Circuit Boards has increased, this will have a significant impact on the growth of ferric chloride market. Ferric chloride solutions are also being used in surface treatment of metals like copper and zinc for removing scales.

