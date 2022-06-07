The Neck and Shoulder Massager Market To Scale Through New Launches

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Neck and Shoulder Massager Market is expected to simulate exponentially in the forecast period. The CPG vertical is going the organic ways. The end-customers are showing more concerns regarding going for a healthy lifestyle. As such, naturally occurring products are being looked into. Plus, transparency in utilization of manufacturing process and ingredients is here to stay. This would be the mainstay of the CPG vertical going forward.

Global sales of neck and shoulder massagers were US$ 3.1 Bn in 2020, and are set to increase at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2031, mostly driven by growing popularity of shiatsu massagers. 4D massage technology adopted by several massager manufacturers has revolutionized the industry. 4D massage chairs are not really all that different from 3D massage chairs, except the user has a lot more control over the depth and rhythm of the massage. 4D massage technology allows the roller heads to massage deeper into the muscles. Increasing number of shopping malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets in developing countries such as China and India has paved the way for commercial massage chairs, in turn, expanding buyer reach in the market.

New products with improved capabilities have been introduced by major players in the market. They have also taken necessary steps to improve the accuracy and overall functionality of these devices.

For instance , in May 2021, Therabody launched a new massage roller – Wave Duo. This device is a wireless vibrating roller that helps reduce neck and lower back pain.

In May 2021, Arogya Health Care launched an automated luxury massage chair in India. This massage chair offers many advanced features such as infrared heating, 3D massage, Bluetooth function, and a built-in control panel. It helps stimulate blood circulation in the neck, shoulders, waist, and back areas.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for shiatsu massagers is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.7%.

Older people are expected to account for a noteworthy revenue share of 56.3% as the number of aging individuals suffering from blood pressure, body pain, stiffness, and osteoarthritis increases.

North America leads market revenue share at 26.1%.

In terms of application, proliferation of massage parlors and centers that sell massage equipment is contributing to the growth of the spa and massage parlor segment.

Key Market Players

The report underlines ground-breaking insights into the competitive scenario of the neck and shoulder massager market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd, Nekteck, OSIM International, HoMedics, Family Inada Co., Ltd., FUJIIRYOKI, Human Touch, SKG, Panasonic Corp, Beurer GmbH, Wenzhou Huifan Technology Co., Ltd., and Prospera Corp.

