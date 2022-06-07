The Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market To Move Towards Constructive Advancements

Global sales of electric facial cleansing brushes are estimated to reach US$ 28.9 Bn by the end of 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 14.7%, mostly driven by high demand for rotating brushes, which hold more than 52% market share.

Due to increased number of people opting for salon-based beauty treatments, commercial electric facial cleansing brushes will account for a large portion of the entire business. Skin maturation, wrinkles, and skin flexibility are more prevalent in the older population, resulting in growing preference for salon-based treatments.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30896

Furthermore, sellers are forming legally binding alliances with well-known and local salon brands in order to facilitate item deals. Individual electric face cleaning agents are expected to grow in demand at the fastest due to increase in the use of at-home beauty products. Advantages such as convenience and cost effectiveness are predicted to increase interest in these items for personal usage.

Electric facial cleansing brush manufacturers are always spending on R&D in order to come up with new features. One of the factors likely to enhance market expansion is increased usage of dual motion technology in electric facial washing brushes that soften the face.

In 2018, Japanese cosmetic firm Refa released its new Refa Clear face cleansing equipment in Singapore, which is touted to be the first of its kind and is equipped with 3D Sonic Ion technology.

FOREO, a Swedish skincare brand, debuted the LUNA 2 facial device in 2019, saying that the brightly colored cleansing and toning device will remove pollutants and fine wrinkles.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is considerably fragmented with a large number of players. Key manufacturers of electric facial cleansing brushes are involved in marking their presence through collaborative partnerships with leading global players.

Persistence Market Research identifies Europe as the largest market for electric facial cleansing brushes, with a share of 23.5% in 2031, followed by North America. East Asia has a pivotal role in this industry, especially China, because of its significant geriatric population.

Rotating electric facial cleansing brushes is the most popular category, with demand on the rise. However, over the projected period, sonic electric face cleansing brushes are expected to gain higher sales increase.

Mass brands account for a large share as compared to the rest of the end-use segments, primarily within the skin care category.

Sales of electric facial cleansing brushes across China are slated to expand, in value, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2031.

To connect with our sales representative@sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Key Market Players

The report underlines groundbreaking insights into the competitive scenario of the electric facial cleansing brush market, along with highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers. Some of the key players identified across the value chain include L’Oreal, Philips, Clinique Laboratories, Conair Corp, Hitachi Ltd, Amore Pacific Corp, Pixnor, Guthy-Renker, Olay, and Foreo.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30896

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

Global Market Study on Home Fitness Equipment: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/home-fitness-equipment-market.asp

Global Market Study on Digestive Health Supplements: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/digestive-health-supplements-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com