Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market Value Worth Size Growth Trends Industry Statistics to 20230

The global antiseptics and disinfectants market size was valued at USD 34.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030.

An increase in the prevalence of diseases such as typhoid, cholera, hepatitis A, food poisoning, and dengue, primarily due to lack of home cleanliness, is one of the major factors expected to drive market growth. For instance, as per a report published by WHO in 2022, Over the last two decades, the number of dengue cases reported to WHO has surged by more than 8-fold, from 505,430 cases in 2000 to over 2.4 million in 2010, and 5.2 million in 2019. Such diseases are mainly caused by viruses, bacteria, and germs, which thrive in unhealthy home environments and unhygienic toilets, latrines, and kitchens.

The application of antiseptic and disinfectant solutions is, therefore, an essential requirement to maintain home cleanliness. Such solutions prevent the growth of harmful bacteria and viruses, reducing the chance of acquiring these diseases. Hence, an increase in awareness about home cleanliness is anticipated to propel the market for antiseptics and disinfectants over the forecast period. The current COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a substantial impact on the market for antiseptics and disinfectants. The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an overall increase in hospital admissions around the world, has boosted the demand for medical disposables.

To meet the rising worldwide demand for cleaning, deodorizing, and disinfecting in high-traffic facilities, including office buildings, hotels, schools, nursing homes, and hospitals due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the WHO has urged industry and governments to expand the production of antiseptics and disinfectants. For instance, according to the German Federal Statistical Office, in 2020, demand for disinfectants has risen in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, for example, 80% more hygiene products were produced in Germany between January and September 2020 than in the same period last year. Additionally, antiseptics and disinfectants manufacturing companies use unique and new technologies to design, produce, and sell products to diverse end customers based on the amount of protection required for distinct job risks.

For instance, in November 2020the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the U.S. approved 3M’s disinfectant TB Quat for SARS-CoV-2 which is a ready-to-use cleaner. Third-party lab testing of 3M’s disinfectant TB Quat ready-to-use cleaner on hard, non-porous surfaces with a 60-second contact period proved the disinfectant’s effectiveness against the virus. As a result, market growth is expected to accelerate in the near future. Moreover, in January 2021, 5 SC Johnson home cleaning products have been added to Health Canada’s list of effective disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2. SC Johnson has approved the following disinfectants to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 symptoms like scrubbing bubbles. They come in a variety of fragrances. Thus, due to the past and ongoing advancements through various companies, the positive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was seen on the market for antiseptics and disinfectants.

The increasing incidence of HAIs due to lack of precaution and sanitation is one of the leading factors contributing to the growth of the market for antiseptics and disinfectants. For instance, as per the Healthcare-Associated Infections in 2020, every year, around one in every 25 hospital patients acquires at least one HAI. Antiseptics and disinfectants offer general anti-contamination protection and can help reduce the incidence of HAIs. They can also keep bacterial and other microbial diseases from entering the body of a patient. Over the forecast period, these factors are expected to drive market expansion. Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy allows doctors to view the inner lining of the digestive tract. The endoscope can enable the diagnosis and treatment of several GI diseases. A GI endoscopy can be performed either in inpatient or outpatient settings.

However, it can lead to several complications if the endoscopes are not properly reprocessed. To reduce the danger of spreading environmental or patient-borne pathogens between patients, endoscopes must be reprocessed according to infection-control protocols. In such cases, the application of proper disinfectant and antiseptics solutions is essential to prevent the transmission of infections. Moreover, increasing demand for endoscopy is expected to increase the risk of getting HAIs. For instance, as per BMJ Publishing Group Ltd. and the British Society of Gastroenterology in 2018, the need for gastrointestinal endoscopy for colon cancer screening in symptomatic patients has skyrocketed. Over the last five years, demand in several U.K. cities has virtually doubled. Therefore, increasing use of endoscope reprocesses and surgical units are expected to propel the market for antiseptics and disinfectants over the forecast period.

The growing number of surgeries globally is also a key factor expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 70.00 million surgical procedures are performed every year in Europe. Similarly, according to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2018, more than 9,942,000 surgeries were performed in the U.S. within ambulatory care settings. In the case of surgeries, the use of antiseptics and disinfectant products is one of the essential requirements in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Therefore, such instances are expected to drive the market for antiseptics and disinfectants.

Antiseptics And Disinfectants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antiseptics and disinfectants market on the basis of type, product, end use, sales channel, and region:

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Chlorine Compounds

Alcohols & Aldehyde Products

Enzyme

Others

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Enzymatic Cleaners

Medical Device Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants

Antiseptics & Disinfectants End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

B2B

FMCG

Antiseptics & Disinfectants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

January 2021 : Cantel Medical Corporation was acquired by STERIS through a subsidiary in the U.S. Cantel is a global provider of infection prevention services and products, with a focus on dental and endoscopic customers. Thus, this in turn is projected to boost the market growth.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global antiseptics and disinfectants Market include

3M

Reckitt Benckiser

STERIS plc

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Bio-Cide International

Cardinal Health

BD

Johnson & Johnson

