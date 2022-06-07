Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Witness Highest Growth in near future

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Industry Overview

The global nitrile butadiene rubber market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The automotive end-use segment is expected to have the highest penetration among all the segments in the global nitrile butadiene rubber market. Increasing utilization of nitrile butadiene rubber products such as seals & O-rings, hoses, belts, molded products, cables, and others in automobiles is significantly propelling market growth in the automotive segment. The rising trend of electric vehicles and technological advancement in the field of driverless cars are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive industry in the coming years, which, in turn, is likely to create demand for nitrile butadiene rubber.

The global per capita energy requirement is gradually increasing over the years, which is expected to portray growth opportunities for the U.S. oil & gas industry. In addition, increasing shale gas production in the country is projected to fuel the growth of the oil & gas industry. Factors such as tax credits, low-interest rates, R&D programs for natural gas, and focus on reducing the dependency on foreign oil & gas imports are propelling shale gas production in the country. All these aforementioned factors are expected to drive the oil & gas industry in the U.S., which, in turn, is projected to create significant demand for nitrile butadiene rubber in the country in the forecast period.

However, the negative impact of COVID-19 outbreaks on the growth of various industries such as oil & gas, automotive, construction, and others due to slowdown in manufacturing & production activities, restrictions in supply & transport, and decline in demand from end-use consumers is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Moreover, rising COVID-19 positive cases in the country is expected to create significant demand for nitrile butadiene rubber gloves.

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the nitrile butadiene rubber market based on product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Hoses Belts Cables Molded & Extruded Products Seals & O-rings Rubber Compounds Adhesives & Sealants Gloves Foamed Products Others



Nitrile Butadiene Rubber End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Automotive Mechanical Engineering Oil & Gas Metallurgy & Mining Construction Medical Others



Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

Feburary 2022 : Zeon Corporation accomplished an agreement wherein its subsidiary would acquire Aurora Microplates, microplates selling company, used in biochemical analysis. Through this agreement, Zeon will impel its business development activities in healthcare and life sciences.

Zeon Corporation accomplished an agreement wherein its subsidiary would acquire Aurora Microplates, microplates selling company, used in biochemical analysis. Through this agreement, Zeon will impel its business development activities in healthcare and life sciences. July 2021: An engineering and technological platform for sustainability, that is Versalis and Saipem signed an agreement to encourage PROESA, Versalis’ proprietary technology for the production of sustainable bioethanol and chemicals from lignocellulosic biomass, on a global scale.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global nitrile butadiene rubber market include

ARLANXEO

Zeon Chemicals L.P.

NITRIFLEX

SIBUR

PetroChina Company Limited

Dynasol Group

Synthos S.A.

KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL

LG Chem

Versalis S.p.A.

JSR Corporation

AirBoss of America

Atlantic Gasket Corporation

Precision Associates Inc.

Anqing Hualan Technology Co., Ltd.

NANTEX Industry Co., Ltd.

Apcotex Industries Limited

Chang Rubber

Hanna Rubber Company

