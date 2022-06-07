Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatments Market Is Driven By The Growing Focus On Physical Appearance Among Adults

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Industry Overview

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size was valued at USD 53.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing focus on physical appearance among adults has led to an increased demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments in recent years. Another key revenue-generating population to watch out for is the ones aged 50 years and above. Women, in particular, in this age group are opting for fillers and injectables including the popular Botox. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), in 2018, around 3.8 million minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries were carried out in the U.S. within the age group of 55 years and above. This highlights high growth prospects that lie ahead for the market in the country.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment market

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the U.S. was ranked first, in terms of non-surgical procedures performed at a global level. The country is backed by the availability of advanced treatment options and has the highest number of surgeons at a global level, with over 7,000 plastic surgeons, as per 2019 estimates. The growing consciousness about fitness and overall appearance has increased the demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments in developing countries. In countries, such as India, these treatments are gaining consumer interest.

The country ranks among the top 5, in terms of surgical procedures performed. Thus, developing countries are expected to be key revenue pockets for the market in the years to come. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the overall market. The cosmetics industry relies on close physical contact with their clients, leaving it negatively affected. Practitioners have also raised concerns over the downturn in patient interest owing to a sharp cut in income. The market is expected to witness a phase of short-term negative growth. Companies are expected to address this by offering maximum support to their customers.

For instance, leading player, Allergan, has assured support for its r BOTOX® operations and patient assistance. The company’s team is reachable through email communication and video conference. Recently, amidst the pandemic, remote working has increased the time spent on Zoom calls. Adults are paying attention to their physical appearance closely. This has increased the demand for cosmetic surgeries, with Botox being one of the most popular procedures preferred. Patients are also opting for cosmetic surgeries owing to ease of recovery while staying at home.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Related Reports

North America Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market – The North America non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size was valued at USD 17.12 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Skincare Devices Market – The global skincare devices market size was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases is contributing largely to the high demand for skincare devices.

Market Share Insights

May 2021 – Revance Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to initiate its pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection by the end of June 2021.

February 2021 – Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. announced that Letybo 50U, a type of botulinum toxin for Injection, exclusively distributed by the company and produced by Hugel, Inc., has been officially approved for launch in the market by the National Medical Products Administration of the People’s Republic of China.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment market include

Hologic, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Alma Lasers

Syneron Candela

Johnson & Johnson

MerzPharma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Cutera Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.