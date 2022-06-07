How Big Is The Waterproofing Membranes Industry?

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 07, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Waterproofing Membranes Industry Overview

The global waterproofing membranes market size was estimated at USD 22.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing demand from the waste and water management sector coupled with the increasing development in water conservation infrastructure is anticipated to positively impact market growth. Waterproofing membranes find a wide array of usage including wet rooms, roofs, water, sewage treatment plants, retaining walls, building foundation, and tunnels. Rising consumer consciousness regarding the product advantages along with the adoption of new materials such as geomembranes is expected to further propel the product demand over the projected time.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Waterproofing Membranes market

The U.S. is expected to be the largest market for waterproofing membranes in North America. Rapid industrialization on account of increasing construction projects and housing developments are expected to fuel the demand for sheet membrane in the region. Furthermore, growing consumer preference towards increasing shelf life of paint jobs on buildings is expected to drive the sheet membrane market in the region. Factors including low manufacturing costs coupled with rising mining activities in various regions are likely to increase the utilization of the product in the forthcoming years. In addition, the increasing trend of the wastewater management market is likely to augment the product demand over the forecast period.

Several regulations have been enforced for the production and use of waterproofing membranes. For instance, use for various applications, including designing and installing membranes, and flashings located in kitchens, bathrooms, and laundries located in residential buildings should be made and tested as per AS/NZS 4858:2004, wet area membranes. However, the market is subjected to the lack of experts regarding the use of the right type of membrane for durable structures such as basements, decks, watercraft, and others. This is expected to act as a restraint for the market for waterproofing membranes during the forecast period. In addition, fluctuating raw materials prices of polypropylene and bitumen obtained from crude oil further restrict the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Materials Industry Related Reports

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market – The global waterproof breathable textiles market size was estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Roofing Materials Market – The global roofing materials market size is estimated at USD 120.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing expenditures in the renovation and redevelopment of commercial and residential building are expected to propel market growth.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Waterproofing Membranes market include

BASF SE

Kemper System America, Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Fosroc Ltd.

DuPont

Order a free sample PDF of the Waterproofing Membranes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.