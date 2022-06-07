Ortega Disability Group Assists with Filing for Social Security Disability Benefits

Hayward, California, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Ortega Disability Group is pleased to announce they assist individuals with filing for Social Security Disability benefits. Their experienced team understands the challenges individuals face when filing a claim and strives to make the process as simple and stress-free as possible.

When clients work with the team at Ortega Disability Group, they can count on qualified lawyers who have helped thousands of individuals file their claims. They evaluate each client’s case to determine whether they qualify for benefits. Once the client chooses to move forward with their claim, their attorneys are available to answer questions and help clients fill out the necessary paperwork and gather the documentation they need to prove their cases. Clients will have someone on their side throughout the process to ensure prompt, accurate results.

If an individual has received a denial for their claim, they can count on the law team at Ortega Disability Group to guide them through the appeals process. Their lawyers will check the claim for errors and help individuals correct them and resubmit the claim. Their goal is to ensure everyone gets the Social Security disability benefits they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning how the law firm can help individuals qualify for Social Security disability can find out more by visiting the Ortega Disability Group website or by calling 1-800-322-1173.

About Ortega Disability Group: Ortega Disability Group is a full-service law firm with experience in helping individuals apply for Social Security disability benefits. They understand the challenges individuals with disabilities face and strive to make the process of getting the benefits they deserve straightforward and stress-free. Their law team aims to assist individuals to give them the best chance of a successful outcome.

Company: Ortega Disability Group

Address: 1100 Town and Country Rd. Suite 1228

City: Orange

State: CA

Zip code: 92868

Telephone number: 1-800-322-1173