The Bardasz Group Delivers WITSML ETP Solutions

Houston, TX, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Bardasz is pleased to announce the implementation of ETP (Energistics Transfer Protocol) into their existing WITSML (Wellsite Information Transfer Standard Markup Language) solutions. ETP enables extremely fast data transfers securely through internet connections to one or many receiving nodes. Having ETP used with WITSML enables real-time drilling data analytics among other solutions requiring high frequency data.

The WITSML ETP solutions can be implemented at the wellsite (edge) and/or on the cloud. All WITSML solutions for data collection and transmission have one and two-way synchronization capabilities.

These WITSML solutions offered by Bardasz facilitate data flow between various service providers, the operating company, joint venture partners, and even government entities that require certain data and reports. Software functions are highly configurable to meet each companies unique business requirements.

All Bardasz software solutions have service options of setup, configuration, ongoing administration, helpdesk support, and 24/7 data monitoring. The mission of Bardasz is to maximize the value of the data by providing a unique digital experience to the energy industry.

Anyone interested in learning about WITSML ETP solutions can visit the Bardasz website or calling 1-281-294-1452.

About Bardasz: Bardasz is real-time drilling and completions data service provider offering oilfield data management solutions customized to meet the unique needs of the oil industry. On every project, they managed data from the point of acquisition. Data solutions range from collection, transmission, visualization, integration, storage, and analytics. Their approach is to understand each client’s business requirements before recommending options for implementation.

Company: Bardasz
Address: 4265 San Felipe Street, Suite #1100
City: Houston
State: TX
Zip code: 77027
Telephone number: 1-281-294-1452
Email address: info@bardasz.com

