Amphoteric Surfactant Market data with Current and Future Growth, feasibility and Regional Analysis (2022-2032)

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Amphoteric Surfactant Market: Overview and Dynamics

Unlike other surfactants, amphoteric surfactant carry anionic and cationic properties due to which it has emerged as an ideal ingredient in personal care and home cleaning applications. Amphoteric surfactants are less toxic in nature leading to reduced eye and skin irritation.

Increasing consumption of amphoteric surfactants in personal cleaning applications like bubble baths, shower gels, and shampoos is set to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Efficacy to offer excellent foaming and compatibility with another surfactant, amphoteric surfactants is poised to become a choice of surfactant in a range of applications.

Further, owing to its unique characteristics such as in alkaline environment it acts acidic in nature, and in the acidic environment it acts as alkaline in nature, amphoteric surfactant market is set to yield lucrative opportunities for market players. Impressive foam boosting and stability properties offered by amphoteric surfactants it is used in various cleaning applications including but not limited to home, institutional and industrial applications.

Attributed to the aforementioned facts, the global amphoteric surfactant market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Get a sample of this report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4944

Segmentation analysis of Amphoteric Surfactant Market

The global amphoteric surfactant market is bifurcated into four major segments: chemical, function, end use, and region.

On the basis of chemical, amphoteric surfactant market has been segmented as follows:

Amphoacetate

Aminoxides

Betaines

Carboxymethylamine

Others

On the basis of function, amphoteric surfactant market has been segmented as follows:

Anti-Static Agent

Co-Surfactants

Disinfectants & Antiseptics

Foam Booster & Stabilizer

Wetting Agent

Others

On the basis of end use, amphoteric surfactant market has been segmented as follows:

Agrochemicals

HI&I Cleaning (Household, Institutional & Industrial Cleaning)

Oil & Gas

Personal Care & Cosmetic

Textiles

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, amphoteric surfactant market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Request for customization of the report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4944

Amphoteric Surfactant Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the global amphoteric surfactant market are BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Goulston, KCI Limited, Libra Speciality Chemicals Limited, The Lubrizol Corporation, Oxiteno and Stepan. The amphoteric surfactant market is partially consolidated market in which top ten players currently accounts for over one third of the global sales.

To align with the market trend of environmental friendly products companies like Lubrizol Corporation and KCI Limited offers bio based or bio degradable amphoteric surfactants. In order to meet the increasing demand for amphoteric surfactants prominent companies like BASF and Eastman Chemical Company have launched various products named Solazyme and GEM amphoteric surfactant respectively. Aforementioned ongoing initiatives by market titans are poised to uplift the market growth during the forecast period.

Purchase a copy of this report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4944

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Website: https://www.factmr.com