Innovation to leave an indelible mark on the Industrial Flooring Market at a CAGR of 4% between 2020-2030

In the chemical industry, many organic and strong acids are used for the manufacturing of products. When these compounds, which are often corrosive in nature, come in contact with concrete (which is alkaline in nature), they cause damage and spilling of the floor, which can lead to contamination, or worse, accidents. Also, stringent regulations regarding the maintenance of workplace hygiene and safety, as well as industrial requirements such as high thermal stability, corrosive resistance, acid resistance, low VOC emission/ VOC absorption, etc., are driving demand for industrial flooring.

Epoxy type industrial flooring holds a prominent share in the industrial flooring market, owing to its low cost, physical & chemical properties, and wide range of application. Demand for this type of flooring is projected to be high across the world throughout the forecast period. The global industrial flooring market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period of 2020-2030, to be valued around US$ 12.4 Bn by 2030.

Key Takeaways from Industrial Flooring Market Study

Regulatory requirements that mandate flooring standards for particular types of industrial facilities are key factors stimulating demand in the industrial flooring market.

The food & beverages sector accounted for a prominent share in the industrial flooring market in terms of demand, along with the automotive & chemical sectors.

Medium-duty industrial flooring is expected to gain traction over the forecast period with the highest share and growth rate. This floor type is increasingly being preferred over low thickness offerings of light-duty industrial flooring.

Epoxy material accounts for more than two-third of the total market, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period with a high growth rate.

Europe holds a prominent share in terms of consumption of industrial flooring, followed by North America and East Asia.

Factors such as excellent surface strength, improved adhesion, and high performance chemical resistance are driving the industrial flooring market size to a great extent.

The COVID-19 pandemic will have an adverse effect on the progress of the industrial flooring market in the short term.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Highly Fragmented

The global industrial flooring market is highly fragmented at global and regional levels. Top tier international manufacturers account for less than one-fifth of the global industrial flooring market share.

Manufacturers are focusing on new product development and material innovation to stay ahead of their competitors.

Industrial Flooring Market: Conclusion

Demand for industrial flooring is projected to grow steadily, with major growth concentrated in sectors such as automotive, food, and chemicals. Pharmaceutical and bio-technology industries can open new opportunity avenues for the industrial flooring market.

The market is highly fragmented with a large number of regional and local manufacturers in most major geographies. Regions such Europe, North America, and East Asia hold major shares of the global market. Further, the intensity of competition in the industrial flooring market is only set to increase as international players develop increasingly localized supply chains to gain an advantage over domestic competitors.

