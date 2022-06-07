Companies In Global Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market Embrace Technological Advancements To Stay At Forefront In Market : Fact.MR

Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) fiber market is growing swiftly with an impressive CAGR of ~ 13.6% through 2029, propelled by the paper and packaging industries worldwide. With the growing trend of clean label and ecofriendly packaging solutions, the demand for microfibrillated cellulose fiber is likely to propel over the forecast period. Moreover, rising investments in research & development activities to develop cost effective production technology and collaboration of prominent players with end-use industry giants is further going to stimulate the growth of global microfibrillated cellulose fiber market. Demand for microfibrillated cellulose fiber is anticipated to witness tremendous growth owing to increased demand for sustainable packaging in diverse industries such as cosmetics & personal care, and food and beverages. The global sales of microfibrillated cellulose fiber is estimated to surpass a value of ~US$ 300 Mn by 2029.

As Performance Enhancer, MFC Fiber Utilization to Cross Two-Third of Global Demand in 2018

Fact.MR study opines that demand for MFC fibers as a performance enhancer agent is expected to register over 65% of the MFC fiber demand in 2018. As a performance enhancer agent, MFC fibers are used as a rheology modifier, thickening agent and strengthening agent.

In the barriers film landscape, MFC fibers hold the potential to replace plastic in the packaging industry. Incorporation of MFC fibers in fiber products deliver greater performance, improved tear resistance and oxygen and moisture barrier. As these are the essential quality sought after by barrier films manufacturers, Fact.MR study shows that demand for MFC fibers in barrier films application registered one third of the global consumption in 2017 and the demand will continue in 2018.

Amid the extensive list of end-use industries, Fact.MR finds that the paper industry will hold nearly one fourth share in the MFC fiber market in 2017 and the status quo is likely to continue in 2018. MFC fibers have been studied to increase bonding and enhance dimensional stability of paper with the involvement of reduced raw material. Thus delivered greater performance is being highly appreciated by the paper industry, thereby driving the demand for MFC fibers.

Key Segments of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market

Application Barrier Films Performance Enhancers Rheology Modifiers Thickening Agents Strengthening Agents

End-use Industry Paper Packaging Dairy Others Food Paints & Coatings Personal Care Others

Region North America (U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & Rest of LATAM) Europe (EU-4, Nordic, Benelux, Poland and Rest of Europe) Russia/CIS Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ) Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)



Key Takeaways of the Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market Study

Emerging packaging applications such as personal care & cosmetics and food packaging will fuel value growth by 3.3X through 2029

Barrier film applications among other microfibrillated cellulose applications are estimated to surpass US$120 Mn by 2029 end owing to its advanced barrier properties and growing demand for MFC film for packaging applications

Fact.MR reports that demand for paper and packaging end use industry of microfibrillated cellulose fiber collectively accounts for over one-third of the global consumption

Paints and Coatings among other end-use industries is likely to witness a striking growth of ~15-16% throughout the assessment period (2019-2029)

As compared to developing regions, the sales of microfibrillated cellulose fiber are envisaged to be higher in the countries of North America and Europe. However, developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to gain lucrative profits in the coming years.

The report covers following Microfibrillated Cellulose fiber Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Key trends Analysis of Microfibrillated Cellulose fiber Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Microfibrillated Cellulose fiber Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

