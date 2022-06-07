Gene Expression Analysis Market is expected to increase to US$ 7.28 Bn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4%

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Gene Expression Analysis Market 2022

The global Gene Expression Analysis Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.

The market for gene expression analysis is expected to reach US$ 7.28 Bn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4%.The gene expression analysis Market is expected to be worth US$ 4.49 Bn in the year 2022 and grow 1.8 times by the year 2028.

According to a new report published by Persistence Market Research, the global Gene Expression Analysis Market value is projected to exceed US$ 7.28 billion by 2028. According to the report, the global Gene Expression Analysis Market will witness 8.4% CAGR between 2022 and 2028. The global gene expression analysis market is likely to grow as a result of many factors such as increased government funding for genomics, increased use of personalized medicine, and rapid technological improvements. Personalized medicine is getting more popular as the number of genetic illnesses is increasing, and better knowledge of personalized medicine is driving the market at a rapid pace. Furthermore, technological advancements such as NGS and molecular services are driving the demand for gene expression services.

Emerging economies to drive the market growth

Emerging economies such as India and Brazil are expected to drive the growth of the gene expression analysis market in the upcoming period. This is attributed to various established players entering into collaboration deals with organizations in these countries. Other countries such as Singapore and Qatar are also seeing tremendous progress in their personalized medicine and genomics sectors.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Gene Expression Analysis Market

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused an increment in the gene expression analysis market, as researchers have worked constantly to acquire insights into cellular processes to develop a cure for the virus. This situation is likely to continue in the near future.

Key Company Profiles:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

General Electric Company

Illumina, Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Oxford Gene Technology IP

PerkinElmer, Inc

QIAGEN NV

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Others

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on Gene Expression Analysis Market as per Type of Product (Kits & Reagents, DNA Clips, and Others), Capacity (Low – to Mid-Plex, and High-Plex), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Diagnostics, Biotechnology & Microbiology, and Others), Technology (Northern Blotting, DNA Microarrays, PCR techniques RNA-Seq, Western Blotting, 2-D Gel Electrophoresis, Immunoassays, Mass Spectrometry, ChIP (Chromatin Immunoprecipitation), and Others), based on seven regions.

