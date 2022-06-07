Super Absorbent Polymer Consumption Is Predicted To Increase At 4.9% CAGR By 2032

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP). The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP). This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP), key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP).

Report Attributes Details Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size (2021A) US$ 5.78 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 6 Bn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 9.7 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.9% CAGR Asia Pacific Market Share (2021) ~34% Asia Pacific Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9% CAGR China Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.2% CAGR Market Share of Top 3 Companies ~35% Key Companies Profiled BASF SEChase CorpChemtex Speciality LimitedEvonik Industries AGGel Frost Packs Kalyani EnterprisesLG ChemNippon Shokubai Co. LtdSanyo Chemical Industries LtdSongwonSumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. LtdWanhua Chemical Group Co. LtdDemiNSB PolymersM2 Polymer Technologies

Competition Landscape

BASF SE, Chase Corp, Chemtex Speciality Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Gel Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd, Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd, Songwon, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Demi, NSB Polymers, and M2 Polymer Technologies are major suppliers of superabsorbent polymers.

In March 2021 , BASF announced an investment of around US$ 30 Mn to build a superabsorbent excellence centre at Antwerp, Belgium. This investment is projected to enhance the company’s position in the product development of superabsorbent.

, announced an investment of around to build a superabsorbent excellence centre at Antwerp, Belgium. This investment is projected to enhance the company’s position in the product development of superabsorbent. In February 2021, Chase Corp announced acquiring the assets of Emerging Technologies, a solution provider and formulator of superabsorbent polymers. Through this acquisition, the company aims at expanding its market reach in the superabsorbent business.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top superabsorbent polymer manufacturers positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion in the recently published report.

Key Segments of Superabsorbent Polymers Industry Research

SAP Market by Type : Petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers Sodium Polyacrylate Polyacrylamide Copolymer Non-petroleum-based Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Grade : Standard Grade Superabsorbent Polymers Virgin Reclaimed Medical Grade Superabsorbent Polymers Food/Agricultural Grade Superabsorbent Polymers

SAP Market by Application : Hygiene & Personal Care Products Baby Diapers Adult Diapers Feminine Hygiene Products Sanitary Napkins Under Pads Wet Wipes Agriculture Drought Resistance Nutrient and Water Preservation Industrial Dessication Water Swellable Tapes Spill Control Others Medical Wound Care Traditional Wound Care Advanced Wound Care Medical Waste Control Others

SAP Market by Region : North America SAP Market Latin America SAP Market Europe SAP Market East Asia SAP Market South Asia & Oceania SAP Market Middle East & Africa SAP Market



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP): The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) sales.

More Valuable Insights on Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP)

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP), Sales and Demand of Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP), analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

