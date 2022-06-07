Direct Carrier Billing Market Estimated to Reach at USD 123 Billion with 11.2% CAGR by 2032

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Direct Carrier Billing. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Direct Carrier Billing Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Direct Carrier Billing market.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Direct Carrier Billing, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Direct Carrier Billing Market.
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Anticipated Base Year Value (2021)
|US$ 32.2 Billion
|Expected Market Value (2022)
|US$ 35.8 Billion
|Projected Forecast Value (2032)
|US$ 96.7 Billion
|Global Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|10.4% CAGR
|Growth Rate of the U.S (2022-2032)
|10.2% CAGR
|Expected Market Value of China (2032)
|US$ 6.7 Billion
|Dollar Opportunity in Japan (2022-2032)
|US$ 3.1 Billion
|Key Direct Carrier Billing Service Providers
|
Overall, the Direct Carrier Billing landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 60.9 Billion until 2032. Sales of Direct Carrier Billing will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 11.5% from 2015-2021. Moreover, Pure DCB and Android will continue to remain the primary beneficiaries of Direct Carrier Billing services, likely to register a CAGR worth 10.1% and 9.7% respectively, from 2022 to 2032. North America to represent the highest share for the Direct Carrier Billing market.
Competitive Landscape
The global market for Direct Carrier Billing is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.
- In 2020, Bango announced the expansion of partnership with NHN Corp, and the partnership is focused on empowering customers to innovate and gain maximum value from their data.
- In 2020, iTaxi launched a new ticketing model supported by direct carrier billing, which enables its customers to charge taxi rides to their postpaid plans with Play. Centili did the technical integration work for this model.
Key Segments Covered in the Direct Carrier Billing Industry Report
-
Direct Carrier Billing by Type
- Limited DCB
- Pure DCB
- MSISDN Forwarding
- Others
-
Direct Carrier Billing by Platform
- Direct Carrier Billing for Windows
- Direct Carrier Billing for Android
- Direct Carrier Billing for IOS
-
Direct Carrier Billing by End-User
- Direct Carrier Billing for Application and Games
- Direct Carrier Billing for Online Media
- Direct Carrier Billing for Others
-
Direct Carrier Billing by Region
- North America Direct Carrier Billing Market
- Latin America Direct Carrier Billing Market
- Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market
- Asia Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market
- Middle East & Africa Direct Carrier Billing Market
