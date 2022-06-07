Direct Carrier Billing Market Estimated to Reach at USD 123 Billion with 11.2% CAGR by 2032

The global direct carrier billing market was valued at US$ 32.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 11.2% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 35.8 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 10.4% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 96.7 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Direct Carrier Billing. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Direct Carrier Billing Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7260

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Direct Carrier Billing market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Direct Carrier Billing

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Direct Carrier Billing, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Direct Carrier Billing Market.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 32.2 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 35.8 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 96.7 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 10.4% CAGR Growth Rate of the U.S (2022-2032) 10.2% CAGR Expected Market Value of China (2032) US$ 6.7 Billion Dollar Opportunity in Japan (2022-2032) US$ 3.1 Billion Key Direct Carrier Billing Service Providers Bango PLC

Boku, Inc.

Centili

Comviva Technologies Limited

DIMOCO

Fortumo

Infomedia Services Limited

NTH Mobile,

TELECOMING S.A.

txtNation Limited

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7260

Overall, the Direct Carrier Billing landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 60.9 Billion until 2032. Sales of Direct Carrier Billing will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 11.5% from 2015-2021. Moreover, Pure DCB and Android will continue to remain the primary beneficiaries of Direct Carrier Billing services, likely to register a CAGR worth 10.1% and 9.7% respectively, from 2022 to 2032. North America to represent the highest share for the Direct Carrier Billing market.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for Direct Carrier Billing is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In 2020, Bango announced the expansion of partnership with NHN Corp, and the partnership is focused on empowering customers to innovate and gain maximum value from their data.

In 2020, iTaxi launched a new ticketing model supported by direct carrier billing, which enables its customers to charge taxi rides to their postpaid plans with Play. Centili did the technical integration work for this model.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7260

Key Segments Covered in the Direct Carrier Billing Industry Report

Direct Carrier Billing by Type Limited DCB Pure DCB MSISDN Forwarding Others

Direct Carrier Billing by Platform Direct Carrier Billing for Windows Direct Carrier Billing for Android Direct Carrier Billing for IOS

Direct Carrier Billing by End-User Direct Carrier Billing for Application and Games Direct Carrier Billing for Online Media Direct Carrier Billing for Others

Direct Carrier Billing by Region North America Direct Carrier Billing Market Latin America Direct Carrier Billing Market Europe Direct Carrier Billing Market Asia Pacific Direct Carrier Billing Market Middle East & Africa Direct Carrier Billing Market





Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-breast-augmentation-to-account-for-nearly-45-of-autologous-fat-grafting-factmr-301273860.html



Key Question answered in the survey of Direct Carrier Billing market report:

Sales and Demand of Direct Carrier Billing

Growth of Direct Carrier Billing Market

Market Analysis of Direct Carrier Billing

Market Insights of Direct Carrier Billing

Key Drivers Impacting the Direct Carrier Billing market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Direct Carrier Billing market

Restraints Direct Carrier Billing Market Growth

Market Survey of Direct Carrier Billing

More Valuable Insights on Direct Carrier Billing Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Direct Carrier Billing, Sales and Demand of Direct Carrier Billing, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Technology Domain:

Portable Audio Amplifier Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Air Conditioner Remote Control Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Learning Remote Controls Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates