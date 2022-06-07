Healthcare Quality Management Market to Cross US$ 3,100 Mn Revenues with CAGR of 11.7% in the Year 2022

Posted on 2022-06-07 by in Biotech, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Healthcare Quality Management Market 2022

The global Healthcare Quality Management Market is expected to stimulate at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Virtual consultations are amongst the ongoing trends. They mitigate the spreading of contagious ailments, thereby facilitating better efficiency. The gap regarding the demand-supply ratio could also be bridged this way. With this practice being followed, the developing economies would benefit better, as the cost to commute could be curtailed.

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market to Reach a Value of About US$ 3,100 Mn in the Year 2022, Business Intelligence & Analytics Segment is the Largest in Software Type

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18655

Healthcare quality management aims to improve the effectiveness of treatments and increase the satisfaction of the patients with the services they are being provided with. For this purpose, various laws have been enacted by the governments all across the world so that the interests of the patients are protected. Healthcare quality management also seeks to reduce the cost of healthcare and reduce the instances of medical errors if not totally eliminate them. Hence, with an increasing aging population and rising costs of healthcare, quality management in healthcare is becoming increasingly important. The sole aim of healthcare quality management is to fulfil all the needs and aspirations of the patient and the system is always patient-centric.

The global healthcare quality management market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 3,100 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Key Companies-

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the healthcare quality management market like Surescripts, LLC, Truven Health Analytics Inc., McKesson Corp., Medisolv, Inc., Cerner Corp., Altegra Health, Inc., Quantros, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Premier, Inc. and Dolbey Systems, Inc.

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market.JPG (620×346)

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18655

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Healthcare Quality Management Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the physician quality reporting solutions segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 850 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The physician quality reporting solutions segment is estimated to account for more than one-fifth of the revenue share of the software segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the ambulatory care centers segment will reach a value of about US$ 325 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The ambulatory care centers segment is forecasted to account for nearly one-fifth of the total revenue share of the end users segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the data management segment is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 2,350 Mn in 2022. The data management segment is expected to gain market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the data management segment.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18655

Persistence Market Research forecasts the cloud-based solutions segment to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2017 to 2022.

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against rep/uted organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution