Early Child Care Centre Sylvia Park | Newzeland

At Li'l Champs we value quality over quantity so we prefer to keep our numbers low (between 45-60) enabling us to enjoy a personal relationship with you and your family.

We place children at the heart of all we do, ensuring they enjoy a nurturing environment in which to grow and learn.

Our programmes are responsive to children’s interests and passions, supporting them as they unfold developmentally at their own pace.

Because we believe all children should have access to high quality early childhood experiences, we maintain competitive rates within our communities.

The Lil Champs Story

A group of family-owned and operated licensed Early Childhood centres, Li’l Champs is committed to ensuring your child has the best start to life possible.

From our humble beginnings with a single centre in Blockhouse Bay (2012) we have grown both in numbers and in experience. We opened our second centre in Papatoetoe (2014) and our third & which includes a Preschool & in Mission Heights (2016). Our journey continues as we work to bring the Li& l Champs experience to other communities.

Through our growth, the focus has always remained on the children – as they are at the heart of all we do – and we remain true to the guiding principles of our organization . . . love, laughter, learning.

We value respect, team work, fun, friendship, integrity, family, fairness and trust and work with our staff and families to uphold these values at all times.

Our Aim

We aim to provide your family with best early childhood care and education experience possible.

Working in partnership with parents, whanau and our communities – we place children at the heart of all we do.

By maintaining small-sized centres, we provide intimate settings where children get individual focus and attention, helping them grow into competent and capable learners.

