Discovery Map Recognizes Troy and Jeanna Leek as Rookies of The Year Award

Galveston, TX and Waitsfield, VT, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Discovery Map International, Inc., The leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently named Troy and Jeanna Leek, owners of Discovery Map of Galveston, as Rookie Franchise Owners of the Year.

The Leeks purchased the Discovery Map of Galveston in September 2021. By Jan 31, 2022, the couple had sold out the largest version of the map with 134 advertisers and a waitlist for the next edition. The first edition of Discovery Map of Galveston distribution debut was on April 6, with a total of 300,000 copies printed! The next edition is planned for April 2023.

“We first saw Discovery Map in Puerto Rico while we were there for a friend’s wedding. We’ve owned a vacation rental property in Galveston since 2010 and thought Discovery Map would be a big hit on the island,” said Jeanna, who works full-time at the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston as a senior quality assurance analyst for research studies. “So, when we got back, we approached businesses with the map and asked them if this is something they would like to see in Galveston. There was an overwhelming response. More than 50 businesses agreed to advertise on the map if we purchased the franchise. That was enough for us. We called Peter and the team at Discovery Map and the rest is history.”

“Troy and Jeanna are deserving winners of our Rookie Franchise Owner of the Year honors. I’m not sure we’ve ever had new franchise owners get off to such an amazing start,” said Peter Hans, president of Discovery Map. “What’s really impressive about the Leeks is their old school approach, literally going door-to-door to gauge interest.”

Added Hans, “They’ve also added some new twists to the Galveston map, incorporating people known to the locals within the map, like the Catamaran Sailor, the guy who runs with a Chihuahua on his shoulder and other local characters. These local elements give the map appeal to both tourists and residents.”

For being named winners of the Discovery Map Rookie of the Year Franchise Owner, the Leeks will receive a commemorative plaque and a $500 credit toward the publishing of the next edition of their map.

Discovery Map has more than 130 maps across the U.S. and Canada. It is the charge of franchise owner to sell advertising space on the map and the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college grads, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.