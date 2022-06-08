Get a Quote for House Removal and Packing Service Near Cardiff From Bolt Removals.

London, UK, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Moving is a big deal, and removals may be a perplexing and complicated process when you already have a lot of things on your mind. Our company, Bolt Removals, is based on making the procedure as straightforward and stress-free as possible.

Give us a call as soon as you know you’re relocating, and we’ll schedule a visit from one of our surveyors at a time convenient for both of us. There is no need for a firm completion date; the survey is designed to help us understand your moving needs and provide you with more information about the services we offer so you can make an informed decision.

Removals

Buying and selling are complex but missing and broken belongings are among the most stressful aspects of moving day. But not with Bolt Removals!

Ford TRANSIT VAN

You need to pay the Prices.

1 / 2 Men

Hourly £35 / £55

Half-Day (4 Hours) £136 / £198

Full-Day (8 Hours) £224 / £352

For LUTON VAN

You need to pay the Prices.

1 / 2 Men

Hourly £55 / £75

Half-Day (4 Hours) £198 / £270

Full-Day (8 Hours) £352 / £480

Packing

We use packing substances designed explicitly for their motive, including garment containers and bed protectors.

Whether you’re shifting across the corner or to the alternative quit of the country, proper packing is a vital factor in any removal. Our packing crews are entirely trained, with a wealth of understanding and enjoy withinside the maximum steady and fastest manner to % your contents into disposals containers.

About Bolt Removals: Bolt Removals. We are a family business with over 40 years of experience. We pride ourselves on providing a reliable and professional method to move homes and offices. We are trusted and recommended by homeowners and commercial customers for our affordable moving and storage services.

Media Contact:

Email – info@boltremovals.co.uk

Address – Guardian Industrial Estate, Clydesmuir Road, Cardiff, CF24 2YG

Phone number – 02920 028 685

Website – https://www.boltremovals.co.uk/

House Removals – https://www.boltremovals.co.uk/services/house-removals

Help Packaging – https://www.boltremovals.co.uk/services/help-packing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bolt0removals/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoltRemovals/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/8786846/admin/

Our moving company goes the extra mile to ensure your valuables arrive safely in your new home. Don’t hesitate to contact us at Bolt Removals Cardiff for a free quote.