London, UK, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — I am glad to invite you all to the 11th International Conference on Food Science and Technology planned for June 29th, 2022 with the presence of noble laureates.

For more details: https://foodtechnology.alliedacademies.com/

Food Technology Conference 2022 has been planned in a multitude manner of tracks of Food Science and Technology, Nutrition and Diet, Malnutrition and Obesity, Sports Nutrition, Functional Food, Synthetic food, Nutritional Probiotics, Food Metabolism, Weight management, Food Chemistry to choose from every segment and provide you with a unique opportunity to meet up with industrialized, academic peers of Food Science and Nutrition field and establish a scientific contact between them.

Nutritionists, Dietitians, Professors of Food Science and Technology, and Personnel from academia & industry make the Food Science and Technology 2022 Meeting perfect.

Kindly let us know for further queries via WhatsApp at +44 7418 605292 and try to circulate this message to your department students and professors so that interested can make use of this wonderful opportunity.

Regards,

Shilpha Jeffry | Program Manager

Food Technology 2022

W: +44 7418 605292

E: foodtechnology@alliedevents.org