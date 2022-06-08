Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Industry Overview

The global biopharmaceutical excipients market size was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Excipients play an essential role in biopharmaceuticals by helping the efficient binding of ingredients, modifying the solubility and bioavailability of API, and increasing drug stability in the dosage form. Hence, selecting the right excipient is important for reducing the manufacturing costs and helps in improving the patient’s experience.

The selection of the right excipient helps in overcoming several challenges associated with biopharmaceuticals. For instance, there are several drugs such as protein-based drugs that are commonly associated with the instability that requires the process of lyophilization. However, lyophilization is a highly time and energy-consuming process. Hence, the incorporation of drug-specific excipients contributes significantly to maintaining the stability of a biologically active ingredient which indirectly affects the time needed for lyophilization.

In addition, the gaining popularity of multi-functional biopharmaceutical excipients is further driving the market growth. They are effective and efficient in improving the manufacturing process for biopharmaceuticals. The associated advantages include reducing operating costs, enhancing productivity, and improve product quality. The success of COVID-19 vaccines largely relies on their efficacy that can be improved by using efficient drug delivery systems; this offers immense lucrative opportunities for the market entities.

Companies are focusing on developing specialty biopharmaceutical excipients and adjuvants for improving the stability and effectiveness of novel drugs and vaccines. For instance, Croda International Plc developed a novel biopharmaceutical excipient that is used by Pfizer to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Companies are increasingly focusing on the development of co-processed multifunctional biopharmaceutical excipient formulations and practicing promotional strategies.

For instance, in February 2021, Innophos released a whitepaper on such formulations in tableting owing to its several advantages such as reducing tablet size, simplifying labels, enhancing compressibility, and increasing manufacturing efficiency. There are several complexities associated with manufacturing biopharmaceuticals. The companies are increasingly reliant on external suppliers for biopharmaceutical excipients, hence the disruption in the supply chain will adversely affect the market growth. However, the restructuring of the supply chain will ensure robust and reliable manufacturing and quality assurance.

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biopharmaceutical excipients market based on product, and region:

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Product Outlook (Volume, Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers Triglycerides Esters Others Polyols Mannitol Sorbitol Others Carbohydrates Sucrose Dextrose Starch Others Specialty Excipients

Biopharmaceutical Excipients Regional Outlook (Volume, Tonnes; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

April 2020: DFE Pharma launched a new portfolio of biopharmaceutical excipients for stabilizing biologics. BioHale, the new range of excipient portfolio, consists of the highest purity excipients that can be used in the formulation.

2020: Colorcon launched the Acryl-EZE II film coating line which extends the pH range covered by its enteric coatings.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global biopharmaceutical excipients market include

Merck KGaA

Colorcon

BASF SE

Associated British Foods plc

Signet Excipients Pvt. Ltd (IMCD)

Sigachi Industries Limited

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Roquette Frères

IMCD

Clariant

DFE Pharma

RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG

Evonik Industries AG

