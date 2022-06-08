Legal Process Outsourcing Market Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 08, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Legal Process Outsourcing Industry Overview

The global legal process outsourcing market size was valued at USD 10.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The LPO providers, once acquainted with the organization’s business procedures, provide numerous services that include contract drafting and management, e-discovery, review & management, compliance assistance, litigation support, and patent support. LPOs have the broad legal expertise and modern technologies that assist the organizations in the objective coding of documents, gathering and synthesizing facts, negotiations, and objective legal research.

Players, such as Mindcrest Inc., QuisLex Inc., Pangea3 (E&Y), and UnitedLex, have been expanding their offerings beyond litigation and regulatory investigation support services to contract management and other corporate services. Vendor selection is one of the key deciding factors for the success of an LPO program. On-shore or offshore outsourcing can be selected based on the type of services to be outsourced. Companies, such as Syntel, support organizations that look for innovative services and solutions to achieve operational competitiveness. Reference checks include investigating and interviewing principal lawyers as well as non-lawyers; in addition, the hiring practices of the vendor are examined to identify the quality of employees.

Maintaining security through the process involves inspecting the provider’s security network as well as premises, along with signing non-disclosure agreements and related contractual clauses. LPO allows law firms to outsource low-value activities and focus their in-house workforce on higher-value activities. Concerns in LPO adoption include security and confidentiality risks; in addition, to ensuring high quality. These concerns have been overcome through approaches, such as certifications and building Service-Level Agreements (SLAs). Signing Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA), as well as maintaining physical security using effective access control, helps ensure data security and confidentiality.

Cost-saving, scalability, and the flexibility offered by outsourcing legal services are expected to be the key driving force for the market over the next six years. Overall saving depends on the type and degree of service provided. The cost of legal services in markets, such as India, is less than that in North America. Outsourcing costs per hour have been reported to be as low as USD 50, which is expected to boost savings considerably. Moreover, infrastructure costs in other overseas markets, such as India and South Africa, are less than those of developed countries, such as the U.S. and the U.K.

Legal Process Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global legal process outsourcing market based on location, service, and region:

Legal Process Outsourcing Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Offshore Outsourcing On-shore Outsourcing

Legal Process Outsourcing Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Contract Drafting Review and Management Compliance Assistance E-discovery Litigation Support Patent Support Others

Legal Process Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Clarivate, a U.S.-based analytics company, acquired CPA Global Ltd. to create an IP (Intellectual Property) powerhouse. CPA Global Ltd. has joined Clarivate to expand its offerings in the insights and analytics business.

March 2019: Cobra Legal Solution LLC launched a new website to provide legal and technological support to its customer in an effective way.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global legal process outsourcing market include:

Clairvolex

Clutch Group

Cobra Legal Solutions LLC

CPA Global Ltd.

Evalueserve

Exigent

Infosys Ltd.

Integreon Managed Solutions Inc.

Legal Advantage LLC

Lex Outsourcing

Lexplosion Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Lexsphere Pvt. Ltd.

Mindcrest Inc.

Pangea3

QuisLex Inc.

UnitedLex

