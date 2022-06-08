The Telemedicine Market To Witness Hybrid Integration Regarding Workflows, Reaching US$ 387.7 Mn

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The pharmaceutical industry is making use of AI for discovering new-fangled drugs. January 2020 witnessed the invention of the very first drug molecule using AI, whose patent lay with Japanese and British scientists. The medicine is being used for treating OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder). Likewise, several promising formulas are being discovered as an outcome of AI-enabled lab experimenting. This would be how the Telemedicine Market looks in the near future.

The Telemedicine market will reach US$ 387.7 Mn by 2028 – Persistence Market Research (PMR), a well-known name in market research.

The current scenario is such that people and healthcare professionals are increasingly preferring virtual consulting due its low costs and effective treatment. This scenario is, by all means, favoring the Telemedicine market growth.

The forecast period (2022-2028) will see North America scale greater heights in the Telemedicine market. This is basically because of the growing burden of chronic diseases and the high adoption of advanced healthcare technologies. Rising demand for mobile technologies increased patient adoption of home care, and a reduction in hospital visits are likely to drive market growth throughout the forecast period.

The introduction of telemedicine apps that assist people in being engaged in personal health management, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a good trend in healthcare in the United States. Smartphones and the availability of mobile technology enable the use of clinical and lifestyle applications to assist, educate, and switch to healthy behaviors. Furthermore, government initiatives are also expected to drive the market growth.

PMR has presented a comprehensive report based on Telemedicine market as per product type (Cloud Based Delivery, and Premise Based Delivery), distribution channel (Hospitals & Clinics and Homecare Settings) based on seven regions.

