The Piping Fittings Market Gloat Over Organic Development

Piping in general terms can be termed as a conveyance for any fluidic or gaseous materials used in special applications while fittings are the peripheral of pipes which helps in regulation and measurement of fluid flow. Piping is considered to be the high performance instrument as it acts as a transporting media for very high parameter constraints like high pressure, high temperature, heavy flow and hazardous materials.

Market Segmentation

Based on the material type steel pipe

copper pipe

aluminum pipe

glass pipe

plastic pipe

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipe Rigid Polyvinyl chloride (RPVC) Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Pipes

end use applications domestic

industrial applications geographical regions Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Middle East

Africa and Latin America

Pipes and fittings have variety of domestic, commercial and industrial applications. These are used globally and has got a wide scale of applications as it has been used in every aspects from household to industrial appliances. Depending upon the end use applications the market for pipes and fittings can be segmented as domestic and industrial applications.

At the domestic level pipes and fittings can be used in sewages, drainage systems, plumbing etc. For industrial sectors pipes and fittings can be used for carrying hazardous wastes or chemicals, liquefied natural gas, industrial affluent etc.The fittings segment can further be segmented into different types based on its shape and application as coupling, tee, nipple, valves, elbow, plug, cross, closet-flange, clean out, trap-primers and many more.

With the continuously growing population, the market for construction materials is on high demand. Being a vital requirement, pipes and fittings are the prerequisite for housing. Urbanization has led to the increase in drainage requirement with a wide network of connection. In order to cope with advanced piping connection, there is an increased demand for pipes and fittings, which in turn, is driving the market growth.

There has been a growing trend for rain water harvesting system globally which has helped pipe and fitting market to fuel up. As most of the pipes and fittings are installed underground in case of any breakdown or failure, the maintenance cost can be much higher. Use of synthetic materials for piping is increasing widely which helps to overcome the drawbacks of copper or aluminum pipes like that of complex installation process, maintenance issues and many more.

Some of the key players in the manufacturing of pipes and fittings Include Saint-Gobain, Grohe Corporation, Jaquar Corporation, Kohler Company, Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Ltd (Hindware), Aliaxis Group, Alumasc Building Products, Aluminum Roofline Products (ARP), Amazon Civils, Anglian Home Improvements, Ash & Lacy Building Systems, Marley Plumbing & Drainage, McAlpine and Co, , Pegler Yorkshire Group, PF Copeland Rainwater Systems among others.

