Venue at Dinkytown Features Top-Quality Student Housing Options

Posted on 2022-06-08 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Venue at Dinkytown is pleased to announce they feature top-quality student housing options that give students an independent lifestyle close to the University of Minnesota. The complex ensures students get the quality of life they deserve.

At Venue at Dinkytown, students can choose from various floor plans, including studio and one-bedroom apartments to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom units to share with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate ensures students don’t have to worry about roommates who can’t pay their rent. The fee includes furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Venue at Dinkytown features many amenities that make student living more enjoyable. Residents can take advantage of a fitness center with a cardio room, a yoga studio with Wellbeats, a club and game room, and a movie screening room. Starbucks and other retail are available on the ground floor. The complex hosts numerous social events throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality student housing options can find out more by visiting the Venue at Dinkytown website or by calling 1-612-568-1313.

About Venue at Dinkytown: Venue at Dinkytown is an off-campus housing complex designed for students at the University of Minnesota. The complex features everything students need to enjoy a better quality of life during their college years. The per-person rental rates make off-campus housing more affordable.

Company: Venue at Dinkytown
Address: 428 13 Ave SE
City: Minneapolis
State: MN
Zip code: 55414
Telephone number: 1-612-568-1313

