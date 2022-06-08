Stupendous Innovation To Drive The Breast Feeding Aid Market

Breastfeeding has boundless benefits. Breast milk has everything that baby needs, such as proteins, fats, minerals, iron, lactose and vitamin which is necessary for the baby’s growth. Breastfeeding keeps the baby away from all types of infections and allergies and creates an emotional bond between mother and baby. Breastfeeding might be a natural thing for many moms, but for some, it does not come naturally. They either have leaky breast or they experience pain whenever their babies latch on to the breast. These new-age mommies need little help and breastfeeding aids may help them during their feeding challenges. There are some ‘must have’ breastfeeding aids such as breast milk pump, breast milk storage bag, nursing pillow, breast pads and ointment, breastfeeding cover, nursing bras, breastfeeding vitamins, silicon nipple shield, breast shells etc.

Breast Feeding Aid Market: Advantages and disadvantages

For many moms, breast feeding is deprivation from sleep. Sleep deprivation may lead to a decrease in their milk supply. In such situation, breast milk pump makes their lives easier. Through breastfeeding pumps women can extract some milk during the day which can be useful in feeding the baby at night with the help of a bottle. However, to store the milk which is extracted through breast milk pump is not possible without milk store bag. These are specially designed bags which ensure to keep the beneficial properties of the milk. To hold the baby in arms during the entire breastfeeding session can cause back pain. However, the nursing pillows not only support babies during a feed but also give comfort to moms which make easier the entire birth recovery period. Breast pads can absorb the milk from the leaky breast and keep the area dry, while nipple ointments reduce the pains and inflammation in nipples. Although the breastfeeding aids have many beneficial qualities, there are some disadvantages too which are associated with these aids. For instance, silicon nipple shield is recommended to many moms who have sore nipples, however, they can reduce the amount of milk that baby gets as baby do not get milk straight from the breast. The milk expression can also be decreased due to excessive use of breast milk pumps, while in the case of milk storage bag, they are not eco-friendly. They are not as strong as plastic or glass containers, so the chances of leaking are comparatively more in milk storage bags.

Breast Feeding Aid Market: Drivers and restraints

The rise in the population of working mother is one of the driving factors which is contributing to the growth of global breastfeeding aid market. Breast milk pumps are particularly popular among working moms, as they can ensure that their babies would get breast milk even when they are away from their babies at work for long hours. Increasing world population is also creating a positive impact on the breastfeeding aid market. Apart from this, technological advancement fast paced lifestyle, and favourable health care policies are creating robust development in global breastfeeding aid market. This market, however, has hindrances too and one of the major factors which are hampering the growth of global breastfeeding aid market is to launch a new device is a costly affair. The amount of investment in launching a new product is very high and even after investing this amount the approval process from FDA for these new products is tedious. Besides, there is a growing debate on the usage of breastfeeding aids which will act as a hindrance in the growth of global breastfeeding aids market.

Breast Feeding Aid Market: Regions

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world are some of the regions which are considered while covering this market. At present, North America is dominating the breastfeeding aid market with more than half of the market share followed by Europe. Due to rising population, favourable healthcare policies initiated by the government, and an increasing number of working mothers are some of the important factors in Asia-Pacific market which are fuelling the breastfeeding aid market.

Breast Feeding Aid Market: Key players

