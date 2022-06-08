Location Intelligence Market likely to create opportunities for growth over the forecast period 2022 to 2030

Location Intelligence Industry Overview

The global location intelligence market size was valued at USD 14.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The market for location intelligence is primarily driven by the increasing investments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing penetration of smart devices and network services, as it enables smarter applications and better connectivity.

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased adoption of location intelligence solutions to manage the changing business scenarios. These solutions help businesses analyze, map, and share data in terms of the location of their customers. Additionally, healthcare and government organizations implemented location-based solutions for vaccination drives to carry out successful COVID-19 public health strategies. The use of location analytics is expected to aid enterprises in coping with the uncertainties induced by the pandemic.

Furthermore, the increasing importance of asset management across industries is expected to boost the growth of the location intelligence market over the forecast period. Location intelligence is a subdivision of the IoT technology, which enables businesses to identify customer behavior, consumer trends, and information about niche markets to deliver better products and services, make better decisions, and mitigate the uncertainties in the market.

Spatial analysis or location intelligence offers the ability to place the gathered IoT data within the critical context of “where” and allows combining different & extensive information. Various industries such as automotive, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare are discovering the potential uses of location data. Location intelligence offers real-time data processing by helping businesses analyze and identify hidden patterns, relationships, and unique insights that drive better decision-making.

Although the market is anticipated to witness steady growth due to the above benefits, lack of awareness, expertise, and other operational challenges and data privacy concerns are expected to challenge the market growth. Consumers are hesitant about technologies that could lead to personal information- and safety-related risks. Thus, the manufacturers and service providers must implement appropriate security measures for assuring the safety and privacy of customer data.

IoT Market – The global Internet of Things (IoT) market size was valued at USD 605.69 billion in 2014. Technological proliferation and increasing investments are expected to drive the global market over the next seven years.

Mobile Communication Antenna Market – The global mobile communication antenna market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of mobile phone subscribers. This high bandwidth demand owing to the growing number of subscribers has led to technological developments such as modulation, coding, and protocol.

Location Intelligence Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global location intelligence market based on application, service, vertical, and region:

Location Intelligence Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Workforce Management

Asset Management

Facility Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Customer Management

Others

Location Intelligence Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Consulting

System Integration

Others

Location Intelligence Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail & Consumer Goods

Government & Defense

Manufacturing & Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Utilities & Energy

Media & Entertainment

Location Intelligence Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

July 2021: Wireless Logic acquired Things Mobile, an IoT connectivity provider, to strengthen its presence in the European market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global location intelligence market include

Autodesk, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cuebiq Inc.

ESRI

HERE Technologies

MDA Corporation

Navizon, Inc.

Precisely

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Supermap Software Co., Ltd

Tibco Software, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

Trueposition, Inc.

Wireless Logic

