Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market offers huge growth opportunities for the future

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Industry Overview

The global traffic road marking coatings market size was valued at USD 4.92 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing spending on infrastructure development for constructing new highways and focusing on repair & maintenance operations are expected to be the key driving factors for the global market. The industry is not only associated with new road construction activities but also with existing maintenance businesses, which drives the demand for repainting.

The market has witnessed increasing investments in intelligent street marking systems and machines that help record the drivers’ speed, driving conditions, and temperature while communicating it to the vehicle’s sensor system. Paint is widely used for travel lanes, loading zone, and parking space markings. Thermoplastic coating, also known as hot melt marking, is gaining an advantage owing to its properties such as longevity and retro-reflectivity.

Preformed polymer tape is a cold-applied plastic sheet used for marking traffic lanes, crosswalks, and stop bars. Epoxy coating is a reliable and economical solution that consists of a pigmented resin base and a catalyst and is suitable for heavy-wheeled traffic. This coating is preferred over plastic material coatings since it is resistant to oil, gasoline, and transmission fluid and is cost-effective as well. Moreover, manufacturers are coming up with initiatives to develop temperature-sensitive paints, which can withstand adverse environmental conditions, such as snowfall and heavy rains.

Rising demand for traffic road marking coatings for public and private parking spaces is expected to boost the market growth. Regulatory bodies across the globe are continually formulating guidelines to improve road safety. While a well-established regulatory structure is already present in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, emerging economies are still working toward enhancing the framework to ensure road safety and maintenance.

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global traffic road marking coatings market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Paint Thermoplastic Preformed Polymer Tape Epoxy



Traffic Road Marking Coatings Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Permanent Removable



Traffic Road Marking Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Road Marking Lines

Road Marking Labels

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

November 2020: The Union Cabinet of the Indian government approved investments worth INR 6,000 crores equity in the debt policy of the National Infrastructure Investment Fund for the next 2 years to augment infrastructure development.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global traffic road marking coatings market include

AutoMark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd.

Geveko Markings

Ennis Flint, Inc.

Crown Techno

Dow Inc.

3M Company

Swarco

