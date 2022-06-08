Katherine Boyd Exceeds CLE Texas Bar Requirements as an Estate Lawyer in Houston, TX

Houston, TX, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Katherine Boyd is pleased to announce she has completed twice as many CLE Texas Bar courses as required by law to provide the most effective estate planning services. She goes above and beyond as an estate lawyer in Houston, TX, providing her clients with the guidance necessary to ensure a smooth process.

Whether individuals seek an estate planning attorney, probate attorney, or will lawyer in Houston, TX, Katherine Boyd offers dependable services to help clients navigate these processes. As a licensed estate lawyer, she recognizes the importance of maintaining her certification by continuing legal education courses at Texas Bar College. Instead of completing the bare minimum, she exceeds expectations by taking twice as many courses as required to ensure her clients get the best services possible.

Katherine Boyd believes in a thoughtful and proper estate planning process so individuals and families can rest assured that any legal processes will be executed accordingly and in a timely manner. Clients can count on her compassionate professional services with more than 10 years of experience in the field. She is available to assist with estate planning, wills, trusts, guardianship, probate, power of attorney documents, advanced directives, and HIPAA releases.

Anyone interested in learning about her estate services can find out more by visiting the Katherine Boyd website or calling 1-832-586-6573.

About Katherine Boyd : Katherine Boyd is a qualified estate lawyer offering compassionate, confidential legal services to residents in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. She works as a partner at Steed Barker Boyd. She began her legal career in oil and gas title and real property transactions and transitioned to estate planning. She is passionate about providing her clients with a high level of service with a free initial consultation.

Company: Katherine Boyd

Address: 950 Echo Lane, Suite 200

City: Houston

State: TX

Zip code: 77024

Telephone number: 1-832-586-6573

Email address: info@steedbarkerlaw.com