Dr. Michael Oladiran, The General Practitioner Who Cares For The Elderly

Melbourne, Australia, 2022-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Michael Oladiran is a Melbourne-based general practitioner. He has participated in different research as regards skin cancers, like malignant and benign skin lesions. Skin cancer is one of his areas of special interest.

Dr. Oladiran was born in Nigeria. He went to the University of Ibadan where he obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery(MBBS) degrees. After getting his Bachelor’s Degree, he decided to move to The West Indies. In The Caribbean, his career commenced excellently. At Sangre Grande Hospital in Trinidad and Tobago, he was a medical intern. He was also a house officer who went through rotations like gynecology, general surgery, and medical oncology.

Not just satisfied with a Bachelor’s Degree, Dr. Oladiran set out for more. He went to Western Kentucky University where he obtained his Master’s Degree in Public Health(MPE). Upon the attainment of his Master’s Degree, he went back to Trinidad and Tobago. At Sangre Grande Hospital, he was a senior officer. He partook in several research and studies. One of these research is that on the trends in the emergence of Human Immuno-Deficiency Virus(HIV) in Trinidad and Tobago Colorectal Cancer – Staging and Management Audit 2011. Apart from being a successful senior officer at Sangre Grande Hospital, Dr. Oladiran was also an attending general practitioner after hours at the Eastern Regional Health Authority. Throughout his four years of working at Sangre Grande Hospital, Dr. Oladiran was a vibrant medical practitioner with impeccable skills.

In 2016, Dr. Oladiran obtained a Fellowship from the Royal College of General Practitioners in Australia. This made him qualified as a general practitioner fit to practice in Australia. Also, in 2017, he got a Diploma in Skin Cancer Medicine and Dermoscopy from the Skin Cancer College, Australasia.

The fact that Dr. Oladiran has worked in the geriatric rotation earlier in his career gave him an insight into the needs of the elderly. He understood how it feels to care for the elderly and relieve their pain. His deep knowledge is his major reason for dedicating and committing his time to care for the elderly. For this same reason, he joined Aged Care GP in Melbourne, Australia. The organization is a group of general practitioners who are qualified and dedicated to making life easier for the elderly. According to Dr. Oladiran, as people grow several changes make it very essential to care for them at that stage of their lives. Making them feel better is something that makes him happy and fulfilled. Dr. Oladiran is also affiliated with other organizations like IPC Health Wyndham Vale and IPC Health, Deer Park. There is no gainsaying that easing the health issues of the elderly in any way he can is very important to Dr. Oladiran.

Dr. Oladiran is a big supporter of the ‘social prescribing’ program that was powered by the North Western Melbourne Primary Health Network. The sole aim of the program is to cater to older people socially. The fact that this program seeks to help the elderly beyond ways that medical practitioners can, makes it too good to be discouraged. While speaking about the program, Dr. Oladiran said, “We see many patients with social isolation with social issues, and medically we cannot really set up for that…it’s always good to have that social linkage for them, so that their social needs are met, and at the same time we meet their clinical needs as well”.

So far, the ‘social prescribing’ program has been soaring higher. The elderly patients who used to be lackadaisical and bitter about getting treatment and medications have steadily become more excited after partaking in the program. The positive effects of the program are glaring as the older patients now have access to a better and more interesting social life aside from getting medical care and attention. For Dr. Oladiran and his team members, these effects are heartwarming and gratifying.

A recent study from Swinburne University and the Australian Psychological Society revealed that depression is 15% more likely among people that are experiencing loneliness. It also showed that social anxiety is 13% more likely among people who are lonely. Studies like these show the pain and burden of older people who no longer have social lives.

Dr. Oladiran sees the multiplier effects that loneliness has on older patients when he attends to them at Aged Care GP or Deer Park. He understands how they gradually keep to themselves and shut others out. According to him, these effects of isolation are serious for the elderly as they begin to lose connection with their friends, neighbors, and family. General practitioners cannot possibly meet all of these needs. Giving them adequate medical attention and medication, that’s as far as medical practitioners can go in helping the elderly. The knowledge of the limitation of medical or clinical care is what makes Dr. Oladiran recommend this program for these social needs to be met.

Although he is passionate about caring for the elderly(geriatrics), Dr. Oladiran also has other areas of special interest. These areas are chronic disease, malignant and benign skin lesions, and mental conditions. As a general practitioner who has worked in Australia for years, he has proven himself to be a skilled and knowledgeable doctor. Many of his patients come from referrals as his clients love how he cares deeply for them. He has the trust and loyalty of his patients who come from far and wide. There are several reviews of how good he is at what he does. It won’t be wrong to say that he has been nothing short of a successful general practitioner in Australia. From regional Australia to urban Australia, Dr. Oladiran has worked in major cities over the years. Currently, he is based in Melbourne where he works with Aged Care GP.

Becoming a general practitioner and moving to Australia didn’t come on a platter of gold to Dr. Oladiran. He put in years of hard work and commitment. However, it has been worth it so far.

His native language is the Yoruba language, as a someone who was born in the South-Western part of Nigeria. However, this does not imply that he is only fluent in his native language. Apart from English, he is familiar with a number of languages, having traveled far and wide.

Dr. Oladiran also loves meeting people from diverse backgrounds and understanding their needs and helping them. It gives him satisfaction and happiness. Furthermore, being able to identify and ease the pain of the elderly is gratifying. He particularly enjoys spending time with his young family. With his wife and two young kids, he loves to explore Melbourne in his spare time. He also likes listening to inspirational music.